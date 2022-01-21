Editor's take: Nintendo is bringing another Nintendo 64 classic, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, to its Switch Online Expansion Pack in February. Slow but steady wins the race, or at least that appears to be Nintendo’s strategy with its premium subscription offering.

Majora’s Mask arrived in 2000 as the sixth game in the mainline Zelda series. It was the second title to utilize 3D graphics following The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a brilliant game that managed to sell 2.5 million copies in the final 39 days of 1998.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

Nintendo launched its Switch Online Expansion Pack back in October with a small collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Nintendo has since added more titles to the mix, but they’ve come at a very slow rate – often just one at a time.

Paper Mario was announced by itself, as was Banjo-Kazooie. Nintendo did add five Genesis games to the service in one fell swoop, so I guess that’s progress. We also know that more games are coming including F-Zero X and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, but no launch dates have been shared yet.

What other titles would you like to see Nintendo add from the Genesis and N64 library? GoldenEye 007 is likely wishful thinking. Wave Race 64, anyone? How about Blast Corps or Pilotwings 64?