In brief: EVGA is currently offering one of its flagship Nvidia graphics cards below MSRP, a true rarity in this day and age. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black edition (model 24G-P5-4981-KR) is available as of writing for $1,899.99 after a $100 instant rebate.

The FTW3 Black packs a massive 3.5-slot, triple-fan cooling system that pushes the card's dimensions to 5.38 inches in height and 11.81 inches in length. The card features 10,752 cores with a boost clock of 1,860 MHz and 24GB of 384-bit GDDR6X memory, and comes equipped with an HDMI port and three DisplayPort connectors. There's also a built-in RGB LED light strip.

The GPU maker is imposing a limit of two cards per household and is offering free standard shipping to EVGA Elite members for a limited time. They're also offering a zero percent financing plan through Affirm that lets buyers spread out the purchase price over 12 months.

Saving five percent on a $2,000 video card won't blow your socks off, but it is still below MSRP and we haven't seen much of that lately due to component shortages and scalpers.

Deeper discounts on current-gen Nvidia cards aren't out of the realm of possibility, especially considering the GPU maker is expected to announce RTX 40 series cards as early as July.