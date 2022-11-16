In brief: Every issue of Nintendo Power magazine – all 285 of them – is now available to download in one neat bundle. Internet Archive user Gumball recently uploaded every issue of the magazine in .cbr format. It's an unofficial collection, meaning Nintendo could take legal action to get the post taken down at any moment.

According to a message from the poster on Reddit, most of the content was borrowed from vintage video game magazine archive Retromags. Missing issues were sourced from the Data Hoarder's Exchange on Reddit.

Nintendo published issue #1 of Nintendo Power magazine in the summer of 1989. The first issue featured a 20-page dive on Super Mario Bros. 2 as well as a coveted map of the second quest of The Legend of Zelda.

New issues initially dropped every other month before Nintendo moved to a monthly release cadence starting in May 1990. Before the Internet, publications like Nintendo Power were a key – and often the only – source of news and information for gamers.

Nintendo of America was responsible for publishing until Future US took over those duties in 2007. The magazine would persist for another five years before Nintendo ultimately pulled the plug in 2012 as print media continued its decline. Volume 285 from December 2012 was the final issue.

During its run, Nintendo Power covered happenings related to the original Nintendo, the Super Nintendo, the Nintendo 64, the GameCube and the Wii. The ill-fated Wii U launched just one month before the last Nintendo Power magazine rolled off the presses.

Nintendo revived the brand in 2017 with the launch of the Nintendo Power Podcast. The series is hosted by Chris Slate, the former editor-in-chief of Nintendo Power magazine and current manager of corporate communications for Nintendo. It appears to still be going strong as Nintendo announced the latest episode covering Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet dropped earlier today.

Fun fact - Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary video game designer responsible for many of Nintendo's greatest IP, turned 70 today.