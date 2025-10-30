Affinity is a brand-new product from Canva that gives you advanced photo editing, graphic design, and page layout tools under one roof. It includes highly requested features such as Image Trace, ePub support, mesh gradients, hatch fills, live glitch filter, as well as custom capabilities that allow you to rearrange panels and combine tools to build your own unique studios.

Plus, with a Canva premium plan, you can unlock incredibly powerful AI tools such as Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Image/Vector, and more - directly in Affinity.

Is Affinity really free?

Yes, Affinity is free. You can use every tool in the Pixel, Vector, and Layout studios, plus all of the customization and export features, as much as you want, with no restrictions or payment needed. The app will also receive free updates with new features and improvements added.

If you're on a Canva premium plan (Pro, Business, Enterprise, Education), you'll also be able to unlock Canva's AI tools within Affinity via the Canva AI Studio.

Do you need to be online to use Affinity?

You will need to be online to download and activate your license with your free Canva account. From then on, there is no requirement to be online, even with extended offline periods.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind: There are some features which do require you to be online, if you choose to use them, such as product help, lessons, stock libraries and integrations with Canva including AI tools.

Will I be able to open and edit the files I made in Affinity V1 and V2 in the new Affinity app?

Yes, the new desktop version of Affinity can open all files created in Affinity V2 or V1 apps. However, Affinity V1 and V2 cannot open files that are created or saved in the newer app, Affinity by Canva.

Can I import my Adobe files into Affinity?

Yes, it's easy to import PSDs, AIs, IDMLs, DWGs, and other file types into Affinity, with structure, layers, and creative intent preserved.

Features

Affinity comes with built-in Vector, Pixel, and Layout studios, but you're not locked in. Rearrange panels and mix and match your favorite tools to build custom studios. You can save multiple setups, switch between them in a click, and even share with others or download theirs. It's customization that flexes to your workflow.

A platform that can keep up with you

Ultra fast, super smooth, and incredibly precise, Affinity keeps up with you when you need it most. Every adjustment, filter, and layer effect updates live, meaning you can see your work exactly how it will export and achieve pixel-perfect designs every time.

No harm done

Non-destructive editing keeps your original layers and files intact, giving you the peace of mind you need to be truly creative. No smart objects or workarounds. Stack edits, then tweak, erase, reorder, or remove them, without ever committing or flattening.

Fully-fueled photo editing

From epic image composites to non-destructive RAW editing, Affinity has everything you need from your pro photo editing software.

Advanced retouching

Touch up your images so fast and flawlessly, the edits are undetectable.

Epic image compositing

Start with a single image, end with a full-blown, multi-layered masterpiece.

Full RAW editing

Make precise RAW edits non-destructively, from first tweak to final export.

Stacks, batch & macros

Automate your workflow and save tons of time with these useful features, no plug-ins needed.

Advanced vector design

Powerful enough to design a full UI system, yet fast enough to sketch out a logo idea mid-meeting, designing in Affinity just feels right.

Curve editing

Snap, reshape, and flow: Affinity's curve editing tools are built for total control so you can sculpt every line with precision.

Shapes

Create and customize geometric elements using only one tool with Shape Builder.

Gradients

Create gradients that add depth, color, and texture to your designs with Affinity's Fill Tool.

Image trace

From flat image to fully editable vectors, Affinity's Image Trace gives you a clean, scalable foundation in seconds.

Page layout powerhouse

Whether you're laying out a book, brochure, or multi-section report, Affinity helps you tackle even the most heavyweight publishing projects.