FireAlpaca is the free Digital Painting Software that is available in 10 languages and compatible with both Mac and Windows. Simple tools and controls let you draw an illustration easily. New convenient tools will be added one after another.

Features

Clear and crisp stroke, watercolor, too

Pen, Pencil, AirBrush, and Watercolor are ready to use in the default setting, you can customize your own pen too. Crisp stroke with pen and soft edged watercolor effect are the most popular brush types.

Simple and easy

FireAlpaca is extremely simple, no need for the tricky control at all, highly recommended for the Digital Painting Software beginners and of course for the advanced users as well.

Mac user friendly too

Free Digital Painting Software for Mac users has not been very common, but FireAlpaca is available for both Mac and Windows and a file is exchangeable between Mac and Windows.

Free forever

FireAlpaca is a free Digital Painting Software. You just need a computer and FireAlpaca to start drawing/doodling

Light performance

Speedy even with an old computer.

Easy concentration lines and perspective view

Several comic templates are already equipped in the default setting.

Easy original brush

You can easily add various effect brushes with your own pattern or image. Symmetric brush and rotational symmetric pattern brush will create an unexpected pattern.

Comic template

3D Perspective

You are able to snap to a 3D object, such as cube, by using 3D Perspective.

FireAlpaca opens up the window at the start-up. This window shows the advertisements and information generates the income for developing/operating this program that is available to you for free. This windows also shows notifications, basic tips, and update reports.

