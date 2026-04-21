Recordly is a desktop app for recording and editing screen captures with motion-driven presentation tools built in. Instead of sending raw footage into a separate editor just to add zooms, cursor polish, or a styled background, Recordly handles that workflow in one place.

Recordly has emerged as one of the most compelling free alternatives to premium screen recording tools like Screen Studio, offering smooth cursor tracking, automatic zoom effects, and clean motion that closely mirrors the paid experience.

Record a screen or window, jump straight into the editor, and export a polished result with cursor effects, zooms, backgrounds, annotations, webcam overlays, and more. Built as an open-source project, Recordly has gained traction for delivering the features that matter most without a subscription.

Features

Auto-zooms, cursor polish, and styled frames

Recordly can automatically emphasize activity with zoom suggestions, smooth cursor movement, add motion effects, and place the final composition inside a styled frame with wallpapers, colors, gradients, blur, padding, and shadows.

Dynamic webcam bubble overlays

Add webcam footage as an overlay bubble, position it with presets or custom coordinates, mirror it, control shadow and roundness, and optionally make it react to zoom so it stays visually balanced during motion.

Timeline editing built for demos

Use drag-and-drop timeline tools for zooms, trims, speed regions, annotations, extra audio regions, and crop-aware edits. Save and reopen work as .recordly project files.

All Features

Recording

Record an entire display or a single app window

Jump directly from recording into the editor

Capture microphone audio and system audio

Use native capture backends where supported

Resume editing from saved .recordly project files

Open existing recordings or existing project files from the app

Timeline and Editing

Drag-and-drop timeline editing

Trim unwanted sections

Add manual zoom regions

Use automatic zoom suggestions based on cursor activity

Add speed-up and slow-down regions

Add text, image, and figure annotations

Add extra audio regions on the timeline

Crop the recorded frame

Save and reopen projects with editor state preserved

Cursor Controls

Show or hide the rendered cursor overlay

Cursor size adjustment

Cursor smoothing

Cursor motion blur

Cursor click bounce

Cursor sway

Cursor loop mode for cleaner looping exports

macOS-style cursor assets for the rendered overlay

Webcam Overlay

Enable or disable webcam overlay footage

Upload, replace, or remove webcam footage

Mirror webcam footage

Size control

Preset positions and custom X/Y placement

Margin control

Roundness control

Shadow control

Optional zoom-reactive webcam scaling

Frame Styling and Backgrounds

Built-in wallpapers

Runtime wallpaper discovery from the wallpapers directory

Custom uploaded backgrounds

Solid color backgrounds

Gradient backgrounds

Frame padding

Rounded corners

Background blur

Drop shadows

Aspect ratio presets for the final frame

Export

MP4 export

GIF export

Export quality selection

GIF frame-rate selection

GIF loop toggle

GIF size presets

Aspect ratio and output dimension controls

Reveal exported files in the system file manager

Workflow and Usability

Customizable keyboard shortcuts

In-app shortcut reference

Feedback and issue links from the editor

Project persistence for editor preferences

Faster preview recovery after export

What's New

Fixed clip speed and cursor desync, trialling new zoom animations

Recordly runs on:

macOS 12.3+

Windows 10 Build 19041+

Linux on modern distros

Platform notes: