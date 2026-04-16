PureMac
2.0.0
Free, open-source macOS cleaner. An alternative to CleanMyMac that respects your privacy.
PureMac is a free Mac cleaning utility that runs entirely offline and focuses on practical system maintenance without the usual overhead. The open source project allows anyone to inspect its code, reinforcing a transparent, privacy first approach to managing macOS.
Alongside cache and log cleanup, it supports full app uninstallation with leftover file removal, positioning itself as a straightforward alternative to tools like CleanMyMac without subscriptions or background data collection.
Features
- Smart Scan - One-click scan across all categories
- System Junk - System caches, logs, and temporary files
- User Cache - Application caches and browser data
- Mail Attachments - Downloaded mail attachments
- Trash Bins - Empty all Trash bins
- Large & Old Files - Files over 100 MB or older than 1 year
- Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space (Time Machine snapshots)
- Xcode Junk - Derived data, archives, and simulator caches
- Homebrew Cache - Homebrew download cache
- Scheduled Cleaning - Automatic scans on configurable intervals
- Auto-Purge - Automatically purge purgeable files on schedule
- Click-to-inspect - See exactly what will be removed before cleaning
- 100% free - no trial, no premium tier, no subscriptions
- 100% private - no analytics, no telemetry, no network calls
- 100% native - built with SwiftUI, no Electron, no web views
- 100% open source - MIT licensed, audit the code yourself
- Signed & notarized - Apple Developer ID, no Gatekeeper warnings
App Uninstaller
- Discovers all installed apps from /Applications and ~/Applications
- Heuristic file discovery engine with 10-level matching (bundle ID, company name, entitlements, team identifier, Spotlight metadata, container discovery)
- 3 sensitivity levels: Strict (safe), Enhanced (balanced), Deep (thorough)
- Shows all related files: caches, preferences, containers, logs, support files, launch agents
- System app protection - 27 Apple apps are excluded from the uninstall list
- Master-detail view: app table on left, discovered files on right
Orphaned File Finder
- Detects leftover files in ~/Library from apps that have been uninstalled
- Compares Library contents against all installed app identifiers
- One-click cleanup of orphaned files
System Cleaner
- Smart Scan - one-click scan across all categories
- System Junk - system caches, logs, and temporary files
- User Cache - dynamically discovers all app caches (no hardcoded app list)
- Mail Attachments - downloaded mail attachments
Trash Bins - empty all Trash
- Large & Old Files - files over 100 MB or older than 1 year
- Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space detection
- Xcode Junk - DerivedData, Archives, simulator caches
- Brew Cache - Homebrew download cache (detects custom HOMEBREW_CACHE)
- Scheduled Cleaning - automatic scans on configurable intervals
Native macOS Experience
- Built with SwiftUI using native macOS components
- NavigationSplitView, Toggle, ProgressView, Form, GroupBox, Table
- Respects system light/dark mode automatically
- No custom gradients, glows, or web-app styling
- First-launch onboarding with Full Disk Access setup
Safety
- Confirmation dialogs before all destructive operations
- Symlink attack prevention - resolves and validates paths before deletion
- System app protection - Apple apps cannot be uninstalled
- Large & Old Files are never auto-selected
- Structured logging via os.log (visible in Console.app)
What's New
Universal binary (Intel + Apple Silicon). Signed and notarized.
New in v2.0
- App Uninstaller - heuristic file discovery with 10-level matching
- Orphaned File Finder - detect leftovers from uninstalled apps
- CLI - puremac scan, puremac list, puremac disk-info
- Onboarding - first-launch Full Disk Access setup
- Native SwiftUI - system light/dark mode, no custom gradients
- Security - symlink attack prevention, confirmation dialogs
- 120+ search paths, 25 per-app matching rules, 3 sensitivity levels
Fast servers and clean downloads.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Freeware
macOS
824 KB
780