PureMac is a free Mac cleaning utility that runs entirely offline and focuses on practical system maintenance without the usual overhead. The open source project allows anyone to inspect its code, reinforcing a transparent, privacy first approach to managing macOS.

Alongside cache and log cleanup, it supports full app uninstallation with leftover file removal, positioning itself as a straightforward alternative to tools like CleanMyMac without subscriptions or background data collection.

Features

  • Smart Scan - One-click scan across all categories
  • System Junk - System caches, logs, and temporary files
  • User Cache - Application caches and browser data
  • Mail Attachments - Downloaded mail attachments
  • Trash Bins - Empty all Trash bins
  • Large & Old Files - Files over 100 MB or older than 1 year
  • Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space (Time Machine snapshots)
  • Xcode Junk - Derived data, archives, and simulator caches
  • Homebrew Cache - Homebrew download cache
  • Scheduled Cleaning - Automatic scans on configurable intervals
  • Auto-Purge - Automatically purge purgeable files on schedule
  • Click-to-inspect - See exactly what will be removed before cleaning
  • 100% free - no trial, no premium tier, no subscriptions
  • 100% private - no analytics, no telemetry, no network calls
  • 100% native - built with SwiftUI, no Electron, no web views
  • 100% open source - MIT licensed, audit the code yourself
  • Signed & notarized - Apple Developer ID, no Gatekeeper warnings

App Uninstaller

  • Discovers all installed apps from /Applications and ~/Applications
  • Heuristic file discovery engine with 10-level matching (bundle ID, company name, entitlements, team identifier, Spotlight metadata, container discovery)
  • 3 sensitivity levels: Strict (safe), Enhanced (balanced), Deep (thorough)
  • Shows all related files: caches, preferences, containers, logs, support files, launch agents
  • System app protection - 27 Apple apps are excluded from the uninstall list
  • Master-detail view: app table on left, discovered files on right

Orphaned File Finder

  • Detects leftover files in ~/Library from apps that have been uninstalled
  • Compares Library contents against all installed app identifiers
  • One-click cleanup of orphaned files

System Cleaner

  • Smart Scan - one-click scan across all categories
  • System Junk - system caches, logs, and temporary files
  • User Cache - dynamically discovers all app caches (no hardcoded app list)
  • Mail Attachments - downloaded mail attachments

Trash Bins - empty all Trash

  • Large & Old Files - files over 100 MB or older than 1 year
  • Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space detection
  • Xcode Junk - DerivedData, Archives, simulator caches
  • Brew Cache - Homebrew download cache (detects custom HOMEBREW_CACHE)
  • Scheduled Cleaning - automatic scans on configurable intervals

Native macOS Experience

  • Built with SwiftUI using native macOS components
  • NavigationSplitView, Toggle, ProgressView, Form, GroupBox, Table
  • Respects system light/dark mode automatically
  • No custom gradients, glows, or web-app styling
  • First-launch onboarding with Full Disk Access setup

Safety

  • Confirmation dialogs before all destructive operations
  • Symlink attack prevention - resolves and validates paths before deletion
  • System app protection - Apple apps cannot be uninstalled
  • Large & Old Files are never auto-selected
  • Structured logging via os.log (visible in Console.app)

What's New

Universal binary (Intel + Apple Silicon). Signed and notarized.

New in v2.0

  • App Uninstaller - heuristic file discovery with 10-level matching
  • Orphaned File Finder - detect leftovers from uninstalled apps
  • CLI - puremac scan, puremac list, puremac disk-info
  • Onboarding - first-launch Full Disk Access setup
  • Native SwiftUI - system light/dark mode, no custom gradients
  • Security - symlink attack prevention, confirmation dialogs
  • 120+ search paths, 25 per-app matching rules, 3 sensitivity levels