PureMac is a free Mac cleaning utility that runs entirely offline and focuses on practical system maintenance without the usual overhead. The open source project allows anyone to inspect its code, reinforcing a transparent, privacy first approach to managing macOS.

Alongside cache and log cleanup, it supports full app uninstallation with leftover file removal, positioning itself as a straightforward alternative to tools like CleanMyMac without subscriptions or background data collection.

Features

Smart Scan - One-click scan across all categories

System Junk - System caches, logs, and temporary files

User Cache - Application caches and browser data

Mail Attachments - Downloaded mail attachments

Trash Bins - Empty all Trash bins

Large & Old Files - Files over 100 MB or older than 1 year

Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space (Time Machine snapshots)

Xcode Junk - Derived data, archives, and simulator caches

Homebrew Cache - Homebrew download cache

Scheduled Cleaning - Automatic scans on configurable intervals

Auto-Purge - Automatically purge purgeable files on schedule

Click-to-inspect - See exactly what will be removed before cleaning

100% free - no trial, no premium tier, no subscriptions

100% private - no analytics, no telemetry, no network calls

100% native - built with SwiftUI, no Electron, no web views

100% open source - MIT licensed, audit the code yourself

Signed & notarized - Apple Developer ID, no Gatekeeper warnings

App Uninstaller

Discovers all installed apps from /Applications and ~/Applications

Heuristic file discovery engine with 10-level matching (bundle ID, company name, entitlements, team identifier, Spotlight metadata, container discovery)

3 sensitivity levels: Strict (safe), Enhanced (balanced), Deep (thorough)

Shows all related files: caches, preferences, containers, logs, support files, launch agents

System app protection - 27 Apple apps are excluded from the uninstall list

Master-detail view: app table on left, discovered files on right

Orphaned File Finder

Detects leftover files in ~/Library from apps that have been uninstalled

Compares Library contents against all installed app identifiers

One-click cleanup of orphaned files

System Cleaner

Smart Scan - one-click scan across all categories

System Junk - system caches, logs, and temporary files

User Cache - dynamically discovers all app caches (no hardcoded app list)

Mail Attachments - downloaded mail attachments

Trash Bins - empty all Trash

Large & Old Files - files over 100 MB or older than 1 year

Purgeable Space - APFS purgeable disk space detection

Xcode Junk - DerivedData, Archives, simulator caches

Brew Cache - Homebrew download cache (detects custom HOMEBREW_CACHE)

Scheduled Cleaning - automatic scans on configurable intervals

Native macOS Experience

Built with SwiftUI using native macOS components

NavigationSplitView, Toggle, ProgressView, Form, GroupBox, Table

Respects system light/dark mode automatically

No custom gradients, glows, or web-app styling

First-launch onboarding with Full Disk Access setup

Safety

Confirmation dialogs before all destructive operations

Symlink attack prevention - resolves and validates paths before deletion

System app protection - Apple apps cannot be uninstalled

Large & Old Files are never auto-selected

Structured logging via os.log (visible in Console.app)

What's New

Universal binary (Intel + Apple Silicon). Signed and notarized.

New in v2.0