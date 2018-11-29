Intel Modern Graphics Drivers 25.20.100.6444 (UWD) for Windows 10
Starting with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Intel is providing a new set of "modern" graphics driver that embrace Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform (UWP) framework.
Download
What's New
Quick Specs
"Modern" UWP drivers consist of single packages that can be installed on any compatible Windows device, PC, 2-in-1 laptop, tablet, etc. In addition this latest Intel release is notable because it brings optimizations for many new games (see the full list below), improves Intel's automatic game tuning feature, and reduces RAM usage in some scenarios.
Microsoft is changing the way that hardware drivers work on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Windows 10 (and later), and Microsoft Windows Server 2019 (and later). Hardware running on these operating systems can use Windows Modern Drivers (also known as Universal Windows Drivers - UWDs).
How do these changes affect driver updates for Intel products?
As of November 2018, any driver updates for Intel products on these operating systems will be the Windows Modern Drivers. After a driver has been updated to a Windows Modern Driver, it's possible to roll back to a legacy driver. However, rolling back isn't recommended as it involves a complex process that could result in system instability. This system instability is especially pertinent to graphics drivers. You can find more information on this subject.
Warning: Failure to read the below may result in system instability
These new drivers labeled as either UWD (Universal Windows Driver) or Windows Modern graphics drivers aren't backward compatible with our previous graphics drivers we are now labeling Legacy. This means if later you want to revert to a Legacy driver you will need to uninstall the driver via Windows Apps and Features and reboot the system before installing a Legacy driver. Failure to do so may result in minor to major system instability.
DO NOT use the INF / Have-Disk method to install or uninstall this driver as it bypasses the Intel installer designed to install these new drivers, thereby possibly resulting in minor to major system instability. For this reason, we're not providing the ZIP file for the next several driver releases while users transition to this new Microsoft driver platform.
Highlights:
- Automatic Game Tuning Feature Updates
- Intel’s First Windows Modern Driver
- Launch Driver Games
- Artifact
- Farming Simulator 2019
Introducing Intel’s Windows Modern Driver also called Universal Windows Driver (UWD). For more information on Intel Graphics Controllers supported. This Windows Modern driver requires an Internet connection for Windows to automatically download the Intel Graphics Control Panel from the Microsoft Store. Earlier this year, Intel introduced a feature in the Graphics Control Panel to automatically tune game settings for Intel Graphics on 6th Generation Intel Core Processors or higher (including 8th Generation Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics). Today, we're adding new capabilities and supporting more games.
What’s New?
Rescan button to detect newly installed games without having to restart the system
12 newly supported games with more to come:
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 5
- FIFA 18
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- The Sims 4
- SMITE
- Borderlands 2
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Rocket League
- Witcher 3
Already supported games:
- American Truck Simulator
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty WWII
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- World of Tanks
Gear up for digital collectible card game battle across three boards in Artifact. Experience the free-to-play online collectible card with spells and swords where heroes collide for the Eternal Throne in Eternal Card Game or become the next Farming Simulator 2019* champion on Intel® UHD Graphics 620 or better.
Get ready for a high octane, steadfast combat racing with intense speed and armed to battle with heavy weapons against friends in with Intel Iris Pro Graphics or better.
Recently, Intel Graphics Compiler switched from SPIR to SPIR-V as an intermediate representation for OpenCL workloads. This shows our commitment to support Khronos* open standards.
To know more about the benefits of using SPIR-V in OpenCL
Supported OS versions:
- Microsoft Windows 10-64 - Fall Creators Update
- Microsoft Windows 10-64 - April 2018 Update
- Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2018 Update
Supported Products:
- Intel Core i3-6006U Processor (3M Cache, 2.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6098P Processor (3M Cache, 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100E Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100H Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100TE Processor (4M Cache, 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6102E Processor (3M Cache, 1.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6157U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6167U Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6300 Processor (4M Cache, 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-6320 Processor (4M Cache, 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7020U Processor (3M Cache, 2.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7100E Processor (3M Cache, 2.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7100H Processor (3M Cache, 3.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7101E Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7101TE Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7102E Processor (3M Cache, 2.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7130U Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7167U Processor (3M Cache, 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7300 Processor (4M Cache, 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7320 Processor (4M Cache, 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-7350K Processor (4M Cache, 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8100 Processor (6M Cache, 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8100H Processor (6M Cache, 3.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8100T Processor (6M Cache, 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8109U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8121U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8130U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8145U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8300 Processor (8M Cache, 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8300T Processor (8M Cache, 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i3-8350K Processor (8M Cache, 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5+8400 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz) includes Intel Optane Memory (16GB)
- Intel Core i5+8500 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz) includes Intel Optane Memory (16GB)
- Intel Core i5-6198DU Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6300HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6350HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6402P Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6442EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6500TE Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6585R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-6685R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7300HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7442EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-7Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8200Y Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8250U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8259U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8265U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8269U Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8300H Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8305G Processor with Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL graphics (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8305G Processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8350U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8400B Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8400H Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8400T Processor (9M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8500 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8500B Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8500T Processor (9M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8600 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8600K Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-8600T Processor (9M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i5-9600K Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7+8700 Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz) includes Intel Optane Memory (16GB)
- Intel Core i7-6498DU Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6650U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6700TE Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6770HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6785R Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6822EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6870HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-6970HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz )
- Intel Core i7-7560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-7Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8086K Processor (12M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8500Y Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8559U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8565U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8650U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8700B Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8700K Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8700T Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8705G Processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8706G Processor with Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8706G Processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8709G Processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8809G Processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-8850H Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.30 GHz)
- Intel Core i7-9700K Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.90 GHz)
- Intel Core i9-8950HK Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz)
- Intel Core i9-9900K Processor (16M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz)
- Intel Core m3-6Y30 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.20 GHz)
- Intel Core m3-7Y30 Processor (4M Cache, 2.60 GHz )
- Intel Core m3-7Y32 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)
- Intel Core m5-6Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)
- Intel Core m5-6Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)
- Intel Core m7-6Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
- Intel HD Graphics 500
- Intel HD Graphics 505
- Intel HD Graphics 510
- Intel HD Graphics 515
- Intel HD Graphics 520
- Intel HD Graphics 530
- Intel HD Graphics 610
- Intel HD Graphics 615
- Intel HD Graphics 620
- Intel HD Graphics 630
- Intel HD Graphics for 6th Generation Intel Processors
- Intel HD Graphics P530
- Intel HD Graphics P630
- Intel Iris Graphics 540
- Intel Iris Graphics 550
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580
- Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580
- Intel UHD Graphics 600
- Intel UHD Graphics 605
- Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Intel UHD Graphics P630
- Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL Graphics
- Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics
- Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics