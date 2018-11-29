"Modern" UWP drivers consist of single packages that can be installed on any compatible Windows device, PC, 2-in-1 laptop, tablet, etc. In addition this latest Intel release is notable because it brings optimizations for many new games (see the full list below), improves Intel's automatic game tuning feature, and reduces RAM usage in some scenarios.

Microsoft is changing the way that hardware drivers work on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Windows 10 (and later), and Microsoft Windows Server 2019 (and later). Hardware running on these operating systems can use Windows Modern Drivers (also known as Universal Windows Drivers - UWDs).

How do these changes affect driver updates for Intel products?

As of November 2018, any driver updates for Intel products on these operating systems will be the Windows Modern Drivers. After a driver has been updated to a Windows Modern Driver, it's possible to roll back to a legacy driver. However, rolling back isn't recommended as it involves a complex process that could result in system instability. This system instability is especially pertinent to graphics drivers. You can find more information on this subject.

Warning: Failure to read the below may result in system instability

These new drivers labeled as either UWD (Universal Windows Driver) or Windows Modern graphics drivers aren't backward compatible with our previous graphics drivers we are now labeling Legacy. This means if later you want to revert to a Legacy driver you will need to uninstall the driver via Windows Apps and Features and reboot the system before installing a Legacy driver. Failure to do so may result in minor to major system instability.

DO NOT use the INF / Have-Disk method to install or uninstall this driver as it bypasses the Intel installer designed to install these new drivers, thereby possibly resulting in minor to major system instability. For this reason, we're not providing the ZIP file for the next several driver releases while users transition to this new Microsoft driver platform.

Highlights:

Automatic Game Tuning Feature Updates

Intel’s First Windows Modern Driver

Launch Driver Games

Artifact

Farming Simulator 2019

Introducing Intel’s Windows Modern Driver also called Universal Windows Driver (UWD). For more information on Intel Graphics Controllers supported. This Windows Modern driver requires an Internet connection for Windows to automatically download the Intel Graphics Control Panel from the Microsoft Store. Earlier this year, Intel introduced a feature in the Graphics Control Panel to automatically tune game settings for Intel Graphics on 6th Generation Intel Core Processors or higher (including 8th Generation Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics). Today, we're adding new capabilities and supporting more games.

What’s New?

Rescan button to detect newly installed games without having to restart the system

12 newly supported games with more to come:

Fallout 4

Far Cry 5

FIFA 18

Paladins

Path of Exile

The Sims 4

SMITE

Borderlands 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Rocket League

Witcher 3

Already supported games:

American Truck Simulator

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty WWII

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

League of Legends

Overwatch

World of Tanks

Gear up for digital collectible card game battle across three boards in Artifact. Experience the free-to-play online collectible card with spells and swords where heroes collide for the Eternal Throne in Eternal Card Game or become the next Farming Simulator 2019* champion on Intel® UHD Graphics 620 or better.

Get ready for a high octane, steadfast combat racing with intense speed and armed to battle with heavy weapons against friends in with Intel Iris Pro Graphics or better.

Recently, Intel Graphics Compiler switched from SPIR to SPIR-V as an intermediate representation for OpenCL workloads. This shows our commitment to support Khronos* open standards.

To know more about the benefits of using SPIR-V in OpenCL

Supported OS versions:

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - Fall Creators Update

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - April 2018 Update

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2018 Update

Supported Products: