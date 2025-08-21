In context: Shader compilation has long been one of PC gaming's biggest headaches. It's the invisible process behind the stunning graphics and effects that make modern games shine, but it often comes at a painful cost: choppy stutters, frozen screens, or long launch times even on the most powerful custom rigs.

At Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany, Microsoft announced a series of gaming-focused enhancements coming to the Windows ecosystem. Alongside new hardware in the Asus ROG Xbox handheld line, the company also introduced a new DirectX software feature called Advanced Shader Delivery.

Microsoft shared further details in a recent post on the DirectX Developer Blog. According to its engineers, Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) is designed to address two of PC gaming's most persistent pain points: extended load times and game-breaking stuttering when launching a new title for the first time.

As we noted in a previous TechSpot feature article, modern triple-A games make heavy use of shaders to improve textures, physics, lighting, and more. These shaders must be compiled into a GPU-specific format before execution – a process that often disrupts gameplay until cached for later sessions.

The DirectX team's solution to reduce stuttering and long load times introduces two new technologies: the State Object Database (SODB) and the Precompiled Shader Database (PSDB). SODB is a standardized format for storing game data, while PSDB functions as a cache of precompiled shaders.

Games delivered through the Xbox Store can now query which shaders they need and fetch them directly from the PSDB cloud cache. This makes local compilation largely unnecessary, and the Xbox PC App can even update the shader cache when a GPU driver update is installed or approved by the user.

In testing with Obsidian's ARPG Avowed, Microsoft observed launch times reduced by up to 85 percent. The result: faster gameplay and less wasted battery life on shader compilation.

It's worth noting that Microsoft is taking direct inspiration from Valve's shader cloud cache, which it uses to optimize gaming on the Steam Deck. Valve's handheld can download precompiled shaders thanks to its fixed hardware specifications – unlike the near-infinite variety of PC configurations.

"To put it simply, we worked with our partners to take an expensive workload and move it from each gaming device into the cloud instead, to be distributed at download time," Microsoft explained.

The potentially transformative change brought by ASD in shader-heavy, triple-A titles will first be supported on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, and only for games purchased through the Xbox Store.

Next month, Microsoft will release an AgilitySDK that allows both developers and third-party platforms (such as Steam) to integrate the new technology. Additional details for game developers will follow.