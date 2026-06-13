Something to look forward to: Microsoft has gradually rolled out its solution to shader compilation stutter since last year. The latest update for the feature, called Advanced Shader Delivery, just took a major step toward general availability. However, Nvidia GPU owners, who represent more than 90% of the desktop PC gaming market, must wait a few more months.

All Windows users with AMD Radeon graphics cards released in the past several years can now use a new feature from Microsoft that virtually eliminates shader compilation in PC games. However, the functionality currently only supports games played through the company's Xbox app.

Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) reorganizes how games' shaders are compiled so they can be stored in the cloud and downloaded when installing a title or updating GPU drivers. This eliminates the long loading times that occur when games must compile shaders locally, helping avoid unstable performance during the first launch or after a driver change. Microsoft claims that ASD cuts Forza Horizon 6's initial load time by up to 95%.

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ASD debuted on Asus ROG Xbox Ally devices last year, where it supports Avowed, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Control, Farming Simulator 25, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Silent Hill f, and many other titles. In May, Microsoft extended the feature to Xbox Insiders with AMD RDNA 3, RDNA 3.5, and RDNA 4 graphics hardware.

As ASD exits beta, support now extends to RDNA 2 and RDNA 1, covering every Radeon GPU since the RX 5000 series from 2019. Users must update to AMD Adrenalin version 26.6.1 or newer.

Also read: Shader Compilation and Why It Causes Stuttering, Explained

Support for Nvidia RTX hardware arrives later this year, and Intel has also pledged to implement the feature. In the meantime, the beta version of the Nvidia app currently supports a similar function called Auto Shader Compilation. While it does not save users from needing to compile shaders in-game upon initial boot, it can retain those shaders even after driver updates.

However, it remains unclear when or if ASD will support other game launchers, such as Steam, which serves the majority of PC gamers. ASD was likely inspired by the Steam Deck's ability to download precompiled shaders, owing to its locked hardware configuration.