Connecting the dots: It seems reports of the Xbox console's death have been greatly exaggerated. Microsoft has confirmed it is not exiting the hardware market following stories of Walmart and Target removing Xbox products from their stores. The reassurance comes after a weekend of online speculation, retail confusion, and fresh doubts about the future of the Xbox Series line.

There have long been rumors that Microsoft is transitioning away from traditional home Xbox consoles in favor of cloud streaming for playing anywhere and on multiple devices, as well as handhelds such as the upcoming Xbox ROG Ally/Ally X.

Over the weekend, someone on Reddit claimed that Target had started to remove the Xbox section from their local store. Others chimed in with posts about not seeing any Xbox stock in their local Target and Walmart stores for a month.

This led to some publications claiming that Microsoft was killing off its Xbox hardware division, seemingly further evidenced by Costco recently removing some of the Xbox products it sells. Combined with poor sales exacerbated by price hikes, studio closures, and mass layoffs, it wasn't too difficult to imagine Microsoft really was calling time on the Xbox machines.

However, other sources have disputed these reports. YouTuber Destin Legarie said he called his local Walmart about the Xbox Series X and S. A worker confirmed that "at least to my knowledge, I haven't heard anything about clearing inventory or anything like that. Or about being discontinued." The person also said they still had the consoles in stock.

It was a similar story when Legarie called Target. The employee said there was nothing on the system about Xbox consoles being discontinued. But they did say the store hadn't had a shipment in about a week, and that the next one, on October 19, was "just for 1."

Lawrence Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, joined the conversation. The man who spent 23 years as director of programming for Xbox Live wrote on X that he had visited a couple of Target and GameStop stores this week and found Xbox hardware and games for sale.

Windows Central also checked Target. A worker confirmed that Xbox series was not being removed, though the publication did struggle to find the consoles in a local store, and the website only had Xbox Series S variants available. It's noted that Xbox stock does often fluctuate wildly in general.

Microsoft gave a statement to Windows Central, assuring consumers that "Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games."

That statement isn't exactly the same as Microsoft specifically confirming the Xbox Series S and X are sticking around for a while. The company's use of the word "consoles" could refer to the Xbox ROG Ally X or even future next-gen devices.

It's been a year of turmoil for Xbox. Hiking the price of the Xbox Series twice in one year was always going to put people off buying a console that is becoming increasingly less compelling next to the PS5, especially with Microsoft pushing its play anywhere initiative. Game Pass, meanwhile, has also increased, with the top-tier plan now 50% more expensive.