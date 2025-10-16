Winners & losers: Nvidia's RTX 5070 launched to a cold reception earlier this year, with TechSpot's review calling it "ultimately pointless." However, over the past few months, it has become one of the most valuable new graphics cards on the market. While its rivals struggle to reach MSRP, the 5070 continues to sink below it.

A deal on Amazon for MSI's two-fan edition of the Nvidia RTX 5070 has brought the popular midrange GPU to its lowest price yet, dropping below the $500 mark for the first time. Today's GPU market is a surprising reversal compared to just a few months ago.

When Nvidia launched the RTX 50 series earlier this year, the lineup faced harsh criticism for its high prices, limited supply, small VRAM capacity, and unimpressive performance gains over the RTX 40 Super it was meant to replace.

The GeForce RTX 5070 in particular drew ire for its near-nonexistent gains over the 4070 Super, as well as for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's dubious claim that multi-frame generation made it equal to the previous-generation flagship, the RTX 4090. Furthermore, in many benchmarks, the 5070 trails AMD's Radeon RX 9070, which has the same MSRP, and the 9070 XT, which is supposed to cost only $50 more.

However, while RTX 50 GPU prices have steadily declined over the course of 2025, with even the high-end 5080 and 5090 occasionally selling below MSRP, AMD's RX 9070 graphics cards remain stubbornly overpriced. MSI's latest Amazon deal puts the GeForce 5070 $50 below its $550 MSRP, but most listings for the Radeon RX 9070 sit closer to $600, while the 9070 XT hovers around $700.

For a few weeks, the RTX 5070 has been the most valuable new GPU in its price range, and recent Steam surveys reflect its strong cost-per-frame performance. In the September survey, the 5070 was by far the most popular card released this year, followed by the 5060 and 5070 Ti. By comparison, Radeon 9000 series GPUs were absent.

Market reports show a similar trend, with Nvidia's share of the dedicated GPU market now exceeding 90 percent.

Customers looking for more VRAM should consider waiting for the RTX 50 Super series, rumored to launch in the first half of 2026. Leaks suggest that the 5070 Super will feature 18GB of VRAM thanks to the introduction of 3GB memory modules, while the 5070 Ti and 5080 will include 24GB. However, raw performance gains are expected to be minor.