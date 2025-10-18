To the point: Tor Browser is a privacy-focused web browser that routes traffic through a global network of volunteer servers and blocks trackers to protect users from surveillance and location tracking. People turn to Tor for strong privacy, to access censored content, or simply for a cleaner, more secure browsing experience. Adding AI features would only make it less secure.

The latest alpha release of the Tor Browser is now available for download. Version 15.0a4 introduces key security updates inherited from Firefox while making notable privacy-focused changes, including the removal of AI features Mozilla had been adding to its browser.

The Tor Project has taken a firm stance against integrating AI systems. According to the team, machine learning features are inherently un-auditable and could compromise user privacy.

"We also do not want to imply recommendation or promotion of such systems by including them in Tor Browser," the release notes state.

This alpha is likely the last before the 15.0 series moves to stable in the last week of October, making it an ideal time for users to test these changes.

Tor Browser introduces several UI and usability updates. The browser now shows the protocol (http or https) in the URL bar on desktop, aligning with Tor's principle of transparency. Android users, where screen space is limited, will still see protocols hidden by default but can access detailed information via the URL bar icon.

The new version refines dark theme support, enhancing styling for browser-specific UI components. Purple elements now blend more seamlessly with the overall dark aesthetic. Mozilla branding and new Firefox-specific features – including the updated History Sidebar, Firefox Home, and playful fox graphics – have been removed or reverted to legacy versions.

Tor Browser updates how it handles WebAssembly. Previously disabled globally at higher security levels, the browser now uses the built-in NoScript extension to block WebAssembly in general web content while still allowing safe contexts – like the PDF reader – to function normally.

Other enhancements include renaming the "meek-azure" pluggable transport to simply "meek," reflecting the evolution of cloud backends over time. Linux builds now include the Noto Color Emoji font, and improved CJK glyph rendering has been implemented through the Jigmo. The developers also tweaked letterboxing to align with Firefox 140's styling and vertical tab updates.

Before downloading this version, keep in mind that this is an alpha build, intended for testing. It's likely to have bugs. Users who need strong anonymity should continue using the current stable version, Tor Browser 14.5.8. Testers and curious users are encouraged to explore the changes and provide feedback to support quality assurance efforts.