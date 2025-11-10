What just happened? Roblox is facing renewed legal scrutiny for allegedly failing to adequately protect its youngest users. Authorities claim the platform has become a hotspot for inappropriate activity, and multiple US state Attorneys General are now pursuing legal action against the widely popular gaming service.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, alleging that the multi-billion-dollar company operates a dangerously unsafe online platform. According to Paxton, Roblox hosts one of the largest gaming communities for children but is flagrantly disregarding state and federal laws designed to protect young users.

Paxton said that Roblox is essentially "putting pixel pedophiles and profits over the safety of Texas children."

The lawsuit also accuses the company of misleading parents about the risks present on the platform, undermining assurances that children could safely explore their creativity online.

BREAKING: I'm suing Roblox for putting pixel pedophiles and profits over the safety of Texas children.



We cannot allow platforms like Roblox to continue operating as digital playgrounds for predators where the well-being of our kids is sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed. pic.twitter.com/Jj2kHEJM75 – Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 6, 2025

Conversely, the Texas Attorney General said that children using Roblox have repeatedly been exposed to sexually explicit content and exploitation attempts. Paxton alleges that adult players are grooming young users, while Roblox has prioritized its profit prospects over the safety of Texas children.

"Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen. Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the fill and unrelenting force of the law," the AG stated.

Paxton also noted that his office has previously taken legal action against other Big Tech and social media companies, including TikTok, for similar reasons. Texas legislators have attempted – so far unsuccessfully – to block underage users from accessing social media platforms. However, the newly signed App Store Accountability Act now requires major app stores to implement enhanced age-verification measures.

Meanwhile, a Roblox spokesperson said the new lawsuit is based on misrepresentations and sensationalism. The company, the spokesperson added, shares Paxton's commitment to child safety online, which is why it is increasing measures designed to protect younger players. Roblox plans to extensively use AI technology to detect dangerous behavior on the platform and develop new solutions to more reliably estimate players' ages from facial features.

Despite these efforts, Roblox continues to face lawsuits and controversy. Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued the company, alleging that the platform had become a haven for child exploitation and sexual predators. Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki stated that parents concerned about their children's online activity should consider restricting their access to the platform.