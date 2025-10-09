In context: Texas passed an age-verification law earlier this year, requiring online app stores to confirm users' ages before allowing software downloads or in-app purchases. The measure aims to protect children from inappropriate online content. Apple has now shared details about how it plans to comply with the law, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Once the new law takes effect, Texans creating new Apple accounts will have to verify that they are 18 or older. Younger users must join a Family Sharing group and link their account to a parent or legal guardian. The owner of the linked account will receive a prompt to approve the minor's download requests and in-app purchases.

Developers will also need to implement changes to ensure compliance. To that end, Apple is rolling out the Declared Age Range API, which allows users to share their age range with apps without revealing their exact birth date. Later this year, Apple will release new APIs enabling developers to request parental consent again if an app undergoes significant changes.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the App Store Accountability Act into law in May, pledging to protect children from inappropriate online content. Proponents of SB 2420 say it gives parents greater control over their children's online activities, while opponents warn it could create privacy risks for both adults and children.

Most tech companies pushed back against SB2420 when legislators introduced it last March. Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied Abbott to veto the bill, arguing that collecting sensitive, personally identifiable information could create serious security risks in the future.

In recent years, governments worldwide have increasingly sought to remove internet users' anonymity under the guise of protecting children from harmful content. While Texas will be the first US state to implement this policy, at least 19 others have proposed similar measures, requiring users to verify their age before accessing adult content, social media platforms, or news sites.

In Europe, the UK is now enforcing the Online Safety Act of 2023, requiring adult content websites to implement age verification systems. Enterprising Brits have reportedly circumvented the rules by using VPNs and uploading images of characters from the game Death Stranding instead of sharing their own photos for verification.