In context: Roblox is a gaming platform with a massive audience of teens and younger players. Authorities worldwide have criticized the service as a potential grooming ground for predators, but the company is now fighting back by imposing strict limits on its chat feature.

Roblox recently clarified its age verification requirement for gamers who chat with strangers on the platform. Children will only be able to chat with other children, the company says, aiming to set a safety "gold standard" for online gaming that it hopes other studios will adopt on their own platforms.

The update follows a series of controversies, lawsuits, and warnings about Roblox, which many now view as a potentially risky environment for younger players. The company has consistently denied these claims, emphasizing the significant resources and efforts it has invested to make the platform safe for all users.

Roblox announced the new age verification measures in September and is now providing additional details about the rollout. Chat access will be limited to players in the same age group, once the system estimates the correct group by analyzing the facial features in a player's selfie.

The new chat system automatically assigns players to age groups: under 9, 9 – 12, 13 – 15, 16 – 17, 18 – 20, and over 21. The nine-and-under age group has chat disabled by default. Other demographics can chat with strangers in the same age range. Additionally, users over 13 can communicate with parents or relatives that Roblox has vetted through its Trusted Connections feature.

Roblox emphasizes that moderators actively monitor all chats, that the system filters text by age group, and that sharing photos or videos in chat is prohibited for all users, regardless of age. The verification feature begins rolling out in December in select markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. In January, the system will expand to the rest of the world.

Roblox CFO Matt Kaufman told The Guardian that the age verification system should make chat more trustworthy for players of all ages. However, confidence in the platform remains at an all-time low. Earlier this month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Roblox for "putting pixel pedophiles and profits over the safety" of children.

Paxton is not the only official raising concerns. In August, Louisiana filed a suit against Roblox, alleging the company allowed sex predators and CSAM on its platform. Matt Dolman, a Florida attorney who has filed 28 separate lawsuits against the company, claims Roblox thrives on the systemic exploitation of minors and younger players.

One of Dolman's lawsuits involves a 13-year-old girl in Nevada, an "avid" Roblox player targeted by an alleged pedophile posing as another child. The predator reportedly manipulated her into sharing her phone number, explicit photos, and even videos.

"[We are] deeply troubled by any incident that endangers any user," a Roblox spokesperson said. "This is why our policies are purposely stricter than those found on many other platforms."