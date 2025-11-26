In context: Valve usually holds its autumn sale on Steam around this time of year, but in 2025 the company has instead launched a slightly shorter Black Friday sale, echoing other storefronts. The move has sparked speculation about a minor gap in Steam's event schedule next week. Read on for highlights on various hefty game discounts.

Steam is offering discounts on thousands of games through Thanksgiving weekend. The company has replaced its usual Thanksgiving theme with a Black Friday celebration that spans events from numerous game publishers and franchises.

Some of the most notable new lowest-ever prices include an 85% discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($10.49), a similar price cut for the Dead Space remake ($8.99), and a 64% discount on Dragon Age: The Veilguard ($20). Sports titles from EA, such as EA Sports FC 26, F1 25, and Madden NFL 26, are also half off.

Other titles returning to their lowest-ever discounts include Forza Horizon 5, which is half off at $29.99, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is $9.99 at a 75% discount.

Additionally, both installments of Final Fantasy VII Remake are 50% off, with Intergrade reduced to $19.99 and Rebirth available for $34.99. A bundle containing both is just $49.99.

Unprecedented discounts for Steam keys are also available from other storefronts. Although Steam itself is not offering Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on sale, it is just $30.79 on GameBillet, at a 38% discount. Several stores are also offering Ghost of Tsushima for nearly half off at around $32, numerous discounts have placed Doom: The Dark Ages around the $30 mark at more than half off.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is available $32.99 at AllYouPlay, and RoboCop: Rogue City is just $3.76 at GameBillet at a 91% discount. Meanwhile, GOG's Black Friday sale includes a 90% price cut for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun ($2.19), the System Shock remake for $13.99 at 65% off, and much more.

Amid rising speculation that Valve plans to imminently unveil Half-Life 3, some have taken the replacement of the Steam autumn sale as a sign to expect a reveal next week. Last year's autumn sale ran from late November to December 4, but this year's Black Friday sale lasts only until December 1, leaving a weeklong window with no events before the Sports Fest begins on December 8.

Many hope Valve will announce the long-awaited sequel to help drive sales of the recently unveiled Steam Machine and Steam Frame devices. Sources have told Insider Gaming's Mike Straw that Half-Life 3 will break cover before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Sony has taken $100 off both PlayStation 5 models and the PlayStation VR 2 headset for Black Friday. Annual PlayStation Plus memberships are also 33% off, and numerous games are on sale. Other major tech deals include a MacBook Air M4 for $749, an Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED monitor for $499, a set of Apple AirPods 4 for just $69, and much more.