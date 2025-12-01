Only the best Cyber Monday tech deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff
Hundreds of tech deals reviewed, only the best make it onto this listBy Ivan Franco
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
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When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
It's that time of year, when companies slash their prices in the run-up to the holidays, starting with the Thanksgiving weekend. With so many offers available, finding the best discounts is not easy. As we do every year, we have reviewed hundreds of potential tech deals to bring you a curated list of only those we believe are worthy of your consideration, time, and money.
We'll continuously update this list with new products, discounts, and remove expired deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back regularly. As we advise every year, we recommend our readers to purchase items they genuinely need or have been wanting to buy, but now at a substantial discount.
- We're focusing on quality over quantity, ensuring only select tech deals are added to this list.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week. We're updating and revising all deals 3-4 times daily.
- Beside each product, you'll find our Product Finder score, a meta-rating compiled from reviews around the web.
Top Deals
- 86 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB Unlocked for $899 (list $1,300)
- 88 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $449 (list $499)
- 79 Apple iPad Mini 7th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi for $349 (list $500)
- 94 Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen for $135 (usually $250)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 with Core i7 14650HX, RTX 5060, 165Hz, 16GB, 1TB SSD Gaming Laptop for $1,199 (list $1,500)
- 85 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $699 (list $900)
- 91 Apple MacBook Air 13 M2 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $599 (list $799)
- 90 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $898 (list $1,600)
- 90 Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM 32" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,300)
- 83 Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $99 (usually $179)
- 82 Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $199 (normally $250)
- 87 Keychron K2 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $55 (list $80)
- Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL Low Profile Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $109 (list $160)
- 92 Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headset for $248 (usually $400)
- 89 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for $269 (normally $350)
- 88 Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $738 (list $1,099)
- 90 Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Version for $399 at Amazon (list $550)
- 89 Apple Mac Mini M4 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $479 (list $599)
- 92 Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $499 (list $700)
- 86 Fractal Design North ATX Mid Tower PC Case for $109 (usually $155)
- Acer Predator X32 OLED 31.5" 240Hz 4K Gaming Monitor for $699 (list $999)
- 89 PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB Graphics Card for $629 (usually $700)
- 78 PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9070 16GB Graphics Card for $519 (usually $620)
- 84 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Unlocked Processor for $449 (list $480)
- 90 Alienware AW2725DF 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $549 (list $900)
- 85 Apple AirTag 4-pack for $65 (list $100)
- 88 Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,349 (list $1,599)
- 85 Samsung 9100 Pro 4 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD for $369 (normally $470)
- 85 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen AI 9 HX, RTX 5070 Ti, 120Hz, 32GB, 1TB SSD Gaming Laptop for $1,999 (list $2,400)
- Alienware 16 Aurora with Intel Core 7-240H, RTX 5060, 120Hz, 16GB, 1TB SSD Gaming Laptop for $1,099 (list $1,400)
- 84 Apple iPad 11" (11th-gen) 256GB Wi-Fi for $379 (list $450)
- 82 Google TV Streamer for $74 (list $100)
- 86 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headphones for $289 (usually $380)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159 (normally $250)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $74 (list $150)
- 81 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Unlocked Processor for $394 (list $499)
- 81 Sonos Ace Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (usually $449)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $79 (list $150)
- Asus Vivobook 16 Laptop with Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB Memory, and 512GB SSD for $429 (normally $515)
- 84 Apple iPad Air 11" M3 Wi-Fi for $449 (list $599)
- Garmin Venu SQ 2 Smartwatch for $149 (list $250)
- 93 Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $219 (list $249)
- 87 Google Pixel Watch 4 Android Smartwatch for $349 (normally $400)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked Processor for $74 (list $160)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds for $228 (usually $299)
- Garmin Instinct 3 Solar Smartwatch for $299 (list $400)
- 86 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Unlocked Processor for $375 (list $449)
- 87 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Unlocked Processor for $260 (list $499)
- 84 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $599 (normally $800)
- LG Ultragear 39GS95QE 39" OLED Gaming Monitor for $999 (list $1,499)
- Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (list $399)
- 69 Logitech G213 Prodigy LightSync Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $39 (list $60)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199 (usually $380)
- 91 GoPro Hero 13 Black for $319 (normally $479)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $28 (list $50)
- 93 Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headset for $398 (usually $460)
- 86 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $75 (list $150)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $54 (normally $70)
- 87 Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $298 (normally $399)
- 85 Google Pixel Watch 3 Android Smartwatch for $199 (normally $300)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $54 (normally $70)
- 89 Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi Speaker for $169 (list $200)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 86 TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $64 (normally $99)
Still Noteworthy
- 73 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Smartwatch for $249 (usually $350)
- 87 Apple Watch SE 3 40mm Smartwatch for $199 (normally $250)
- Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart Glasses for $262 (normally $330)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Open Back Headphone for $99 (usually $240)
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27" Gaming Monitor for $142 (list $230)
- Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch for $749 (list $1,000)
- 74 Google Pixel Tablet 11" Android Tablet for $249 (list $399)
- 84 Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar for $349 (list $499)
- 76 Amazon Kindle Scribe 2nd Gen Tablet for $309 (list $450)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy S25 with 128GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $674 (list $799)
- 82 Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (normally $150)
- 86 Google Pixel 9a 128GB Unlocked for $399 (list $499)
- 90 Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover Solar Smartwatch for $223 (list $400)
- 87 Alienware AW3425DW 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $649 (list $800)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT Unlocked Processor for $183 (usually $250)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android Tablet for $139 (list $220)
- 77 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9" Android Tablet for $429 (list $570)
- 84 Google Pixel 10 128GB Unlocked for $599 (list $799)
- 77 Sony Inzone Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (normally $200)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless Color Printer for $179 (list $240)
- 82 Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector for $473 (list $800)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max for $34 (list $60)
- 87 OnePlus Pad 3 13.2" Android Tablet $579 (list $700)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $168 (normally $230)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch for $529 (list $650)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 10.4" Android Tablet $229 (normally $300)
- 74 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE True Wireless Earbuds for $109 (normally $150)
- 87 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $168 (normally $230)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $99 (list $150)
- Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series 1TB SSD for $129 (list $160)
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