Through the looking glass: Lenovo has spent years experimenting with rollable screens to give portable devices larger displays without requiring external accessories. Most of those efforts have focused on productivity, but the company's latest concept attempts something previously thought implausible: an ultrawide laptop.

The Legion Pro Rollable concept pairs a rollable OLED display with Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i chassis, creating a high-end gaming laptop that can switch between three different aspect ratios. While most of Lenovo's rollable concepts have never reached the market, an ultrawide laptop would certainly stand out if it did.

Lenovo unveiled a bunch of concepts for their "Rollable" screens concept at CES today.



This laptop has a screen that grows widescreen at the touch of a button. They have monitors and other configs too. pic.twitter.com/p5OkInGXmn – Grummz (@Grummz) January 7, 2026

When fully contracted in Focus Mode, the Pro Rollable resembles a standard 16-inch laptop. A dual-motor, tension-based mechanism can then expand the display into a 21.5-inch Tactical Mode or a 24-inch Arena Mode, though Lenovo has not disclosed the exact aspect ratios.

Lenovo says low-friction materials and dedicated tensioning systems ensure durability, along with smooth and quiet transitions between modes. However, Tom's Hardware reports that at least one unit on display at CES emitted loud creaking noises during operation. The company is positioning the concept toward esports competitors who need extra screen space while traveling, though the potential market may be limited.

Image credit: Tom's Hardware

Driving high framerates on such large displays requires powerful hardware, and the Pro Rollable's Legion Pro 7i foundation is designed to meet that demand with top-tier components. If the concept ever ships, it would reportedly feature a laptop RTX 5090 and a flagship Intel Core Ultra processor – possibly the recently announced X9 388H.

Lenovo is also using the concept to showcase two AI gaming assistants that dynamically adjust display settings and offer in-game assistance based on contextual cues. The tools can tweak screen settings, boost framerates, zoom in on specific elements, modify lighting, and provide gameplay advice.

The gaming-focused Pro Rollable marks a shift from Lenovo's earlier extendable laptop designs, which primarily relied on vertically expanding screens. The unusual aspect ratios provide room for additional productivity windows, displaying code, or watching videos in the background while performing various tasks.

At last year's CES, Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, which has since become the first rollable laptop to reach consumers. This year's show featured a related idea, the Rollable XD Concept, which folds part of the display onto the laptop's top cover.

Lenovo's other CES 2026 concepts include AI glasses, an AI hub housing two ThinkStation PGX workstations, AI-powered monitors, and adaptable keyboards. The company also confirmed that one of its previously announced mobile devices: the Legion Go 2 handheld PC will become the second model in the series to support Valve's SteamOS platform.