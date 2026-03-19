A hot potato: There has been plenty of controversy over the use of AI replicating actors' voices and likenesses, especially when it happens without their permission. In the case of the late Val Kilmer, the star will be recreated in an upcoming movie – with his family's blessing.

According to Variety, Kilmer was cast as a Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist in 2020 for a movie called "As Deep as the Grave," but his battle with throat cancer meant he was too ill to make it onto the set.

"He was the actor I wanted to play this role," says the film's writer and director Coerte Voorhees. "It was very much designed around him."

Kilmer sadly passed away from his illness in 2025 without ever shooting a single scene for the movie, but he will still appear in AI-generated form.

"Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted," Voorhees told Variety.

Kilmer was forced to use AI to create a version of his voice when he appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, thanks to his partnership with Sonantic. He said at the time that he was "grateful" to the technology company for giving him a "chance to narrate my story, in a voice that feels authentic."

Exactly which AI technology will be used to recreate Kilmer in the movie is unknown. Vorhees says he has many images of Kilmer provided by his family, as well as footage from his final years.

The makers of As Deep as the Grave say they fully expect it to attract a lot of controversy – which could actually make the movie more popular – but they say it will be an example of how AI can be used ethically. They also note that the production relied on SAG guidelines and compensated Kilmer's estate for his appearance.

We'll obviously never know for certain whether Kilmer himself would have approved of this project. His daughter Mercedes Kilmer said she supported the film, and noted that her father was "a deeply spiritual man" who resonated with a "story of discovery and enlightenment."

Several actors have spoken out against using AI versions of themselves in movies after they die. In 2024, Robert Downey Jr. said he intends to "sue all future executives" who allow an AI-created version of him. "My law firm will still be very active [after his death]," said the Marvel star.

In December 2025, a 2019 lawsuit over Disney's recreation of Peter Cushing in Rogue One was thrown out after a judge found in favor of Disney and dismissed the claim.