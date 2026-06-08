Open Media: After years of development, an industry consortium has published the first major release of AV2. The next-generation video encoding standard has ambitious goals, including improved compression efficiency and broader industry adoption, while remaining royalty-free.

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) recently released version 1.0.0 of the AV2 specification and reference code. The finalized AV2 specification provides a baseline framework for software and hardware developers, who can now begin integrating the new video codec into products across the media and technology industries.

AOMedia introduced AV2 as a next-generation video coding standard built on the same foundations as AV1. Both codecs are royalty-free, open-source solutions for streaming, transcoding, and other media-related workloads, offering an attractive alternative to royalty-bearing formats such as AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, and the newer Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard.

The final AV1 specification was released in 2018, while AV2 took longer than initially anticipated to reach completion. AV1 has since gained significant traction across the industry, with Netflix and other major players adopting the royalty-free codec at an accelerating pace. AV2 was originally expected to arrive in 2025 and promises substantial improvements over its predecessor in image quality, feature support, and compression efficiency.

Early testing suggests that AV2 can deliver roughly 30% better compression efficiency than AV1, while significantly outperforming older codecs such as VP9 and H.264. According to AOMedia, AV2 has been engineered to provide "superior" compression efficiency compared to AV1, enabling media companies to deliver high-quality video streams at substantially lower bitrates. Alternatively, they can maintain similar bitrates while offering higher video quality.

AV2 was designed to meet the evolving needs of the video industry, including streaming, broadcasting, and real-time video conferencing. The new format also introduces improved support for mixed-reality applications, split-screen delivery of multiple video streams, and a broader range of visual quality options.

AOMedia was founded in 2015 by major technology companies to develop open video standards capable of succeeding Google's VP9 codec. The non-profit consortium includes industry giants such as Amazon, Google, Intel, Nvidia, and Microsoft, alongside smaller technology organizations such as Mozilla.

AOMedia created AV1 to reduce the substantial licensing costs associated with patented video standards such as AVC and HEVC, and the strategy appears to be paying off. Modern graphics processors from Nvidia and AMD fully support hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding and decoding, alongside older formats, while support for VVC remains largely absent despite the codec having been available since 2020.

In contrast, VVC's adoption has been hindered by a complex licensing landscape, leading some industry observers to question its long-term prospects. While it may take years for AV2 support to arrive in GPUs and other hardware devices, software adoption is already moving forward. The VideoLAN community has released dav2d, its portable AV2 decoder, featuring architecture-specific optimizations for x86 (AVX2), ARM (AArch64 NEON), and RISC-V processors.