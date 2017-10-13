Clear your calendar, folks, as the long-awaited giant robot battle between the US and Japan is finally going to take place next week (or at least, that’s when you can view how it all unfolded).

In mid-2015, Boston-based MegaBots Inc. issues a challenge to Japan’s Suidobashi Heavy Industries. The firm accepted but insisted the bout be contested in a hand-to-hand fashion (basically, no projectiles). MegaBots agreed but needed some time to crowdfund the money to upgrade its machine to meet the new rules.

If you’re looking for a true no holds barred contest, well, prepare to be disappointed.

Organizers wanted a multi-round bout. In order to give the two teams adequate time between sparring sessions for repairs, the event unfolded over the course of several days. It was all recorded (with commentary from MMA announcer Mike Goldberg and robotics expert Saura Naderi) and will be brought to you via Twitch on October 17 starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

It’s more of a publicity stunt than anything else and will likely be overflowing with unnecessary theatrics, special effects and editing. That said, at its core, you’ve still got two towering mechs on display and that’ll no doubt attract some interest.

