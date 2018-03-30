If you've used the internet for any extended period of time in the past, you've probably come across at least one or two GIFs in your lifetime. Indeed, over the years these short, animated clips have made their way to virtually every corner of the internet.

It seems that isn't good enough for Samsung, though. The device maker is rolling out an update today that will allow Galaxy device owners to use GIFs to add an extra layer of customization to their phone's Always-On Display.

For the unaware, Samsung's AOD technology allows users to display content like the date and time or a custom image on their device's screen even while it's in sleep mode. While AOD does drain device battery a bit faster while in use, the difference typically isn't too noticeable.

At any rate, if you want to take advantage of Samsung's new GIF functionality, you need only visit your smartphone's media gallery and select the GIF you want to use. After doing so, simply tap the three-dot settings icon in the top right and set the GIF as your AOD image.

For the time being, this feature is only available to owners of a Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 8 device. As of writing, owners of anything older or newer than that, such as the Galaxy S7 or S9, respectively, do not have access to the functionality.