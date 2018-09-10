Wishful thinking: Someone has remade the intro to Metal Gear Solid using Unreal Engine 4, and now I want Konami to finish what he started.

AMD's Creative Lead & Art Director Erasmus Brosdau, has recreated the opening cutscene for the 1998 mega-hit Metal Gear Solid in 4K using Unreal Engine 4. The video has only been up for five days and already has over a million views, and for a good reason — it's gorgeous.

The only negative thing that I can say about it is that it leaves you wanting more. Brosdau manages to instill a sense of nostalgia while at the same time capturing the imagination on what the full game would be like, leaving you saying, "I want Konami to remake this."

"Everything is real-time rendered with Unreal Engine 4 and made with usage of various marketplace assets," said Brosdau. "Audio is slightly remastered, new sound FX added, slightly other edit [sic] with new shots and a brand new start menu animation to bring it to a 2018 game quality.

Brosdau previously worked at Crytek and is also responsible for the excellent Warhammer 40k influenced short film "The Lord Inquisitor - Prologue." You can check out his artwork on his website.

