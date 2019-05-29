Something to look forward to: Facebook wants to improve its app experience on the phone. Within a couple of weeks, it will enable users to report bugs by shaking their handsets. While companies occasionally launch public surveys to judge a product's performance, Facebook thinks that this gesture will make it easier than ever to report a bug as soon as it occurs without having to go through layers of menus to find the required option.

Love or hate the platform for how it has changed the world, Facebook is used by billions of people globally and pretty soon they'll be able to report bugs on the site as they use it on their phone. We can wonder about this feature not coming to PC because of its general lack of required sensors and the fact that reporting bugs this way would have made for some violent shakes.

Anyway, the "shake to report" feature is being rolled out in a couple of weeks across the company's mobile apps. While the iOS version already has it as an opt-in feature, the idea behind this update is to make shaking phones mainstream among iPhone and Android users for reporting bugs.

Users will still be able to go the traditional route for reporting bugs through the site's Help & Support menu but Facebook hopes that this new gesture will make it easier for mobile users to let it know if a News Feed or a comment thread refuses to load properly.

The feature is also designed to help Facebook assess the app's general usability. For example, if users cannot figure out how to complete an action or use a certain feature, they can shake their phone to report it as well. Presumably, if a considerable amount of users are facing the same problem, Facebook can make a decision on the feedback and implement a better workaround for future use.