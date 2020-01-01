The most popular TechSpot stories and features of 2019
Here's to an even more exciting 2020!By Julio Franco
Recap: Happy New Year everyone! Before we put behind us the hundreds of stories that made up the year in tech, let's take a quick look back at the most popular stories on TechSpot during the past 12 months. I really hope you enjoyed our daily dispatch of technology news and analysis as much as we’ve enjoyed bringing it to you. Here’s to an even more exciting 2020!
Our yearly recap has been split in a few different sections. The top 10 most popular news stories, the most read longform features and reviews we published in 2019, the most commented news and top 5 most viewed 'The Best' buying guides are all below...
Top 10 News Stories of 2019
Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales has launched an alternative to Facebook and Twitter
The platform wants to keep the users from becoming the product
Hardly anyone would say that social media is good for you, yet billions use it in one form or another (often concurrently) every single day. These platforms make billions of dollars by addicting users and getting them to click ads. One Wikipedia co-founder wants to change that with a new social media site that is supported by the users rather than big advertisers.
Microsoft successfully archives Warner Bros. 'Superman' movie on a piece of glass
Project Silica aims to provide a cheaper, higher quality alternative for preserving digital content in the long-term
Data storage and archiving technologies are areas of particular interest for companies like Warner Bros., where a significant chunk of the world's entertainment media is produced and archived. To help with preserving this film and television content, Warner Bros. and Microsoft collaborated to give a first proof of concept test for Project Silica, a Microsoft Research project that uses laser optics and AI to store data in quartz glass.
Slides reveal Intel's entire 10th-gen series: Up to 5.3 GHz and 10 cores
Flagship Core i9-10900K is incoming
Intel is offering an appealing upgrade with their tenth generation of mainstream processors. Every CPU now has hyperthreading, and every CPU is getting a 100-200 MHz speed bump over its predecessor. The flagship i9-10900K is also getting two extra cores and a new boost mode that can push speeds up to 5.3 GHz.
The worst passwords of 2019 are as bad as you expect
'123456' is number one, again
It’s that time of year again when we look back at the year’s worst passwords and realize why so many internet users get hacked. For the sixth year in a row, the top spot is taken by the inspirational ‘123456’ while ‘123456789’ is at number two.
Consumer Reports says Samsung's Galaxy Buds beat Apple's AirPods Pro in sound quality test
And they're $120 cheaper
Samsung or Apple? It’s a question that consumers have argued over for years—and it’s not just about their phones. The companies make other competing products, including wireless earphones. And according to Consumer Reports, the Korean company’s offering is better.
Disney uses Epic's Unreal Engine to render real-time sets in The Mandalorian
"If you looked at it casually, you thought you were looking at a live-action set"
The Mandalorian, a Disney+ exclusive, is the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series in the history of the franchise. It is also the first production of the property that uses Epic’s Unreal Engine.
Tesla increases Supercharging prices to the point that gas might be cheaper (Update: Tesla takes a step back)
A global price hike means it can cost more than $35 to charge your Tesla
Buyers of electric vehicles need to consider that inflated charging prices could make road trips in a Tesla more expensive than driving a traditional gas vehicle. Despite claims of great savings, Tesla's rising Supercharging station prices are killing the alleged savings.
The complete list of alternatives to all Google products
Parallel universe for the super security conscious
With growing concerns over online privacy and securing personal data, more people than ever are considering alternatives to Google products. After all, Google’s business model essentially revolves around data collection and advertisements, both of which infringe on your privacy.
Zen 3 is rumored to be flaunting monumental IPC gains in early testing
Zen 3 could be a bigger upgrade than Zen 2
AMD declared war on Intel with the launch of Ryzen, forcing both companies to rapidly bring their respective strengths of core count and frequency as close to their immediate limits as possible. With Intel seemingly unable to squeeze past 5 GHz without developing a new node, and AMD waiting for software to catch up before adding more cores, the present battleground is in IPC (instructions per clock). And Zen 3 is reported to be doing admirably thus far, with improvements approaching 20%.
China creates app to tell you if you are near someone in debt and encourages you to report them
The app will allow the public shaming of "deadbeat debtors"
The Chinese Government has developed a mobile app that tells users if they are near someone who is in debt. The app, called a "map of deadbeat debtors," flashes when the user is within 500 meters of a debtor and displays that person's exact location.
Top 10 TechSpot Features of 2019
-
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Best All-Round Value CPU
Ryzen 5 3600 vs. Core i5-9600K is a no contest
-
GeForce RTX 2070 Super vs. Radeon RX 5700 XT: 37 Game Benchmark
Best High-end 1440p GPU
-
Using FreeSync with Nvidia GPUs: How Well Does It Work?
How Well Does It Work?
-
Intel Core i5-9400F vs. AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
Hexacore Sans-Graphics
-
How to Find Your Original Windows 10 Product Key
Hint: You might not have to...
-
A Blast from the Past: GeForce GTX 980 Ti vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060
Testing the Once Mighty $650 GeForce Flagship
-
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review & Mega Benchmark
36 Game Test vs. Vega 56, GTX 1070 Ti, RTX 2070 & More
-
Display Tech Compared: TN vs. VA vs. IPS
TN vs. VA vs. IPS: What's the Difference?
-
10+ Tools for Finding and Deleting Duplicate Files on Windows
Deleting duplicate files on your system could easily result in a sizable clean out
-
Intel Core i7-9750H vs i7-8750H Review: CPUs for Laptops
CPUs for Laptops
Top 5 Buying Guides
-
Top 5 AMD B450 Motherboards
The best motherboards for building a Ryzen machine on a budget
-
The Best Graphics Cards: What's the Best GPU for Your Budget?
What's the best graphics card for your budget?
-
The Best CPUs 2019: This is what you should get
Since our last update new CPUs have hit the market from both sides, though AMD still dominates our recommendations
-
The Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing)
If you've never played some of these, be assured that they're all worth your time.
-
Top 5 Intel Z390 Motherboards: The best boards for your high-end gaming rig
The best motherboards for your high-end gaming rig
Most Commented Stories
- FDA: If youth e-cigarette use doesn't decline, it will be banned 164 comments
- Ryzen 5 3600 annihilates the 2600 in leaked benchmarks 153 comments
- AMD announces Ryzen 9 3900X flagship desktop CPU, Ryzen 7 3800X, more 147 comments
- Study blames YouTube for spread of Flat Earth movement 133 comments
- June Steam hardware survey: AMD losing CPU share to Intel, Windows 10 cements top OS spot 132 comments
- Game of Thrones cinematographer says it's your fault The Long Night was too dark 110 comments
- AMD introduces 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, two Navi Radeon RX 5700 GPUs at E3 2019 107 comments
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 benchmarked early, shows performance barely slower than Intel i9-9900K 94 comments
- So much for RTX: Crytek reveals real-time ray tracing demo for AMD and Nvidia hardware 82 comments
- Deadly vaping-related lung disease claims the lives of four Americans (updated) 77 comments
- Trump's cybersecurity advisor had his iPhone erased after entering the wrong password 77 comments
- AMD cutting deeply into Intel's market share across desktop, mobile, and server segments 75 comments
- Microsoft's latest fix for Windows 10 breaks something else 75 comments
- More people started using Windows 7 last month 69 comments
- Samsung calls it quits on 4K Blu-ray players 69 comments