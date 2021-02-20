In brief: BlizzCon 2021 kicked off in spectacular fashion on Friday with news that is sure to delight Diablo fans. On top of officially revealing Diablo II: Resurrected as a faithful remaster of the original, Blizzard revealed a fourth playable class of character for Diablo IV.

The Rogue is a carryover from the original Diablo, and can specialize in both ranged and close quarters combat using bows and daggers, respectively. She primarily relies on imbued weapons, powerful combo attacks, deadly poisons and shadow magic to get the job done.

In developing the new class, Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga said they used the original Rogue as an aesthetic and fantasy starting point, then mixed in some of their favorite elements from other dexterity classes. Finally, they baked in some new ideas “that we felt specifically appropriate for the Diablo Rogue.”

“The class actually feels really fresh,” Barriga told Polygon.

Blizzard confirmed earlier this month during its earnings call that Diablo IV is not on its roadmap for release in 2021 (and neither is Overwatch 2).

Diablo IV first broke cover at BlizzCon 2019 with three character classes in tow: Barbarian, Druid and Sorceress. A fifth character class is in the works and will be available at launch, although when either of those takes place is anyone’s guess.