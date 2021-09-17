In brief: We can all appreciate getting some free games with our hardware purchases. AMD knows this, hence why it recently announced a Far Cry 6/Resident Evil Village bundle for prebuilt PC systems that include both its latest CPUs and graphics cards. Now, it is expanding the giveaway to cover its standalone graphics cards. Sadly, this only includes its most expensive offering.

The Raise the Game bundle had been limited to systems that include an AMD CPU ranging from the Ryzen 5 3600 to the Ryzen 9 5950 X combined with a Radeon RX 6000 card. Now, anyone buying a standalone Radeon RX 6900 XT will get Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6 free—when the game is released, in the case of the latter.

Tom's Hardware notes that the offer covers both third-party and reference designs of AMD's flagship card, with either air or liquid cooling. But one thing that appears different from the prebuilt bundle is that the three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass is no longer included, which is a shame.

While an extra incentive to buy something is always welcome, it's not as if Radeon RX 6900 XT cards are easy to come by right now. RDNA 2's availability issues have been worse than what Nvidia's Ampere line has experienced, a fact reflected in the latest Steam survey. And then there's the price. The card has an MSRP of $999, but you can expect to pay almost double that—assuming you can find somewhere selling one. How much does $100 worth of free games soften the blow?

The offer runs until December 31, 2021, and buyers have until January 29, 2022, to redeem their game codes. It's available to residents in North America and Western Europe.

Ubisoft says Far Cry 6 is optimized for Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. The game also supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is said to offer a 40% to 45% increase in frames per second when enabled.

Ubisoft's PR machine has been in full throttle during the runup to Far Cry 6's release on October 7—check out the PC system requirements here. It recently partnered with Corsair to bring RGB lighting integration to the game through the firm's iCUE system. The hardware maker is also giving away copies of the FPS with eligible iCUE products and has launched a sweepstake with a customized PC inspired by the in-game Furioso Jetpack as a prize (above).

Additionally, Microsoft Rewards members have the chance to win a Far Cry 6-themed Xbox Series X that comes with a 77-inch TV to play it on.