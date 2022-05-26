What just happened? On Thursday, a Sony earnings presentation revealed three more video game properties headed for TV adaptations. It adds to the growing number of films and shows PlayStation Productions is churning out.

Senior Tech Analyst David Gibson from MST Financial sat in on the presentation, which confirmed that a Horizon series is in production with Netflix. Amazon is currently working on a God of War show. The third is a Gran Turismo TV series, but recently created media arm PlayStation Productions is still looking for a network partner.

Interestingly, a Sony spokesperson told The New York Times last year that the company was not planning a God of War adaptation "anytime soon," despite rumors circulated at the time.

Sony IR - 3 positives in the presentation 1) Horizon (Netflix), God of War (Amazon) and Gran Turismo in TV development 2) 2 live service games coming in FY3/23 are not Destiny and 3) PC gaming revenues will surge 3.8x in FY3/23 (which I think relates to live service games) #sony — David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 26, 2022

The three new shows make seven productions from PlayStation that have been confirmed. Sony released the Uncharted movie back in February to a less-than-warm reception. A Ghost of Tsushima movie is also in the works, and The Last of Us and Twisted Metal are each getting a multi-episode TV series.

There should be at least three more adaptations in pre-production or getting close. Last year, Sony Group President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida presided over a corporate strategy meeting that mentioned PlayStation Productions had 10 IPs it wanted to bring to theaters or television.

Film adaptations of games have a bumpy history with hit-or-miss success. The recent phenomenal success of the Netflix series The Witcher seemed to set off a new flurry of interest within game companies to capitalize on their franchises, but Sony's initial effort with Uncharted was less than impressive. We'll have to wait to see if PS Productions can eventually strike gold.