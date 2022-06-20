Rumor mill: Every day that passes brings us closer to the launch of AMD's Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 3 GPUs, which means rumors keep arriving thick and fast. In the case of the former, the latest claim relates to the initial lineup of team red's new processors, which may include the Ryzen 7950X flagship.

The latest rumor comes from the Twitter account of regular and reliable hardware leaker Greymon55. They claim that the first lineup of Zen 4-powered CPUs will consist of the Ryzen 7950X, 7900X, 7800X, and 7600X, with the 7700X absent. That would be a next-gen replica of the Ryzen 5000 launch lineup from November 2020.

The excitement around the Ryzen 7000 series increased last month when AMD confirmed that the chip it showed off at Computex running Ghostwire Tokyo at up to 5.5 GHz, believed to be a prototype of the Ryzen 9 7950X, was not overclocked and using a 280mm consumer AIO liquid cooler.

There was more hype buildup a few weeks ago at AMD's Financial Analyst Day 2022 when the company promised Zen 4 would have a 35% performance increase over Zen 3 and its 3D V-cache technology used in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be part of the new processor series. The new CPUs are also said to offer 8-10% instructions per clock increases, over 15% single-thread performance, and up to 125% memory bandwidth per core.

We know that Zen 4 is only a few months away. AMD still hasn't been more precise than "this fall," but a lot of rumors say September will be the month they land, with the 15th put forward as a potential date—despite fall starting on September 22. That would line up with claims that the Radeon 7000 series will land after AMD's CPUs; the latest rumors say the RDNA 3-powered cards will drop sometime between October and November.

