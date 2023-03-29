In brief: Steam's regular sales tend to get a lot of coverage, but it's easy to forget that other gaming platforms also have big discount events. If you head over to GOG right now, you'll find a massive 4,500 titles on offer in its spring sale, and we've highlighted some of the best.

GOG's spring sale started just over a week ago and runs until April 3, so there's still time to grab a few bargains.

CRPG fans should take a look at the massive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition, which includes the game, season pass, and a load of other extras. Usually $99, it's down to $29 in the sale. Fans of the genre should also check out the brilliant Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, down to $18, Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection ($14.49), and the classic Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition ($5).

Regularly voted two of the greatest PC games of all time, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is $9.99, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is $15. CD Projekt Red's more recent Cyberpunk 2077, which has improved a lot since launch, is down to $30.

Looking at the classics, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines - one of this writer's all-time favorite games - is just $10. System Shock 2 is $2.49 and the original Dues Ex GOTY Edition is just under a single dollar, the same price as Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2.

Old-school point-and-click adventure lovers will be happy to see The Curse of Monkey Island ($2.44), Monkey Island 2 ($3.49), Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis ($2.09), and Space Quest 4+5+6 ($3.29) in the sale. More modern takes on the genre, including Thimbleweed Park ($5) and Beyond a Steel Sky ($11.89), are also available.

Some other top picks include Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition for $14, Citizen Sleeper for $14, Norco for $8, XCOM 2 for $3, Torchlight 2 for $7, Alien Isolation Collection for $10, Hollow Knight for $7.49, and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for $20.

These are just some of the best deals available on GOG right now. Make sure to check out the rest before the sale ends next week.