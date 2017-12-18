AMD Link App

It allows you to conveniently access gameplay performance metrics and PC system info on your smartphone and/or tablet. You can easily connect to your PC either by a QR code in Radeon Settings or manually entering the required info. It is designed with today’s socially-connected, mobile-first world in mind - and with the gamer at its center.



The app dashboard includes five main sections:

The Home section contains images you can click on to learn more about AMD or AMD partner products

PC Performance Monitoring enables you to monitor and track gaming performance and system info of your PC through easy-to-understand bar graphs

Radeon ReLive section enables you to capture or stream your gameplay, and share the gameplay moments saved on your PC.

The News Feed allows you to receive info from AMD social feeds, as well as options to share them across your social channels.

App Settings allows users to connect to their saved connection profiles, initiate a new PC connection and select whether they want their device’s display to be always on or not

