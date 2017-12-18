TechSpot

AMD Link App

AMD Link App 1.0.171214

AMD Link is a powerful mobile app built to complement Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition.

What's New
It allows you to conveniently access gameplay performance metrics and PC system info on your smartphone and/or tablet. You can easily connect to your PC either by a QR code in Radeon Settings or manually entering the required info. It is designed with today’s socially-connected, mobile-first world in mind - and with the gamer at its center.

The app dashboard includes five main sections:

  • The Home section contains images you can click on to learn more about AMD or AMD partner products
  • PC Performance Monitoring enables you to monitor and track gaming performance and system info of your PC through easy-to-understand bar graphs
  • Radeon ReLive section enables you to capture or stream your gameplay, and share the gameplay moments saved on your PC.
  • The News Feed allows you to receive info from AMD social feeds, as well as options to share them across your social channels.
  • App Settings allows users to connect to their saved connection profiles, initiate a new PC connection and select whether they want their device’s display to be always on or not

What's New:

  • Some stability/connectivity issues addressed
  • Localization updates

