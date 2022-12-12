Unciv 4.3.6.1
An open-source, mod-friendly Android and desktop remake of Civilization V, made with LibGDX.
Overview
An open-source reimplementation of the most famous civilization-building game ever - fast, small, no ads, free forever.
Build your civilization, research technologies, expand your cities and defeat your foes.
Languages: German, English, Spanish; Castilian, French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
Inputs: Mouse, Touchscreen
Freeware
Multiple OS
83 MB
