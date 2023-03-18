InControl controls Windows automatic updating/upgrading system by targeting it to a specific major version and feature update release. By default, the current release will be used. So if you "Take Control" with the major version and feature release shown in the boxes in the lower left, Windows will remain right where it is – only installing monthly security updates – until you "Release control".

If you wish to move to a future release, say from Windows 10 21H1 to Windows 10 21H2, you can first "Release Control" to allow those two fields to be edited. Then change the "21H1" to "21H2" and press "Take Control". Windows Update will now be targeted at the 21H2 feature release and will offer it for installation once it's available. And if you do nothing else, your system will remain there until you again deliberately release control.

First it was "Never10"

It began before Windows 10. Microsoft decided that it knew what was best for each of its users. So every Windows user was forced to move to Windows 10, whether or not it was best for them. But no one thing is best for everyone. So back then Never10 was created to return power and control to where it should be: in the hands of individual Windows users.

Now it's "InControl"

For many years, Microsoft led the world to believe that Windows 10 would be the final version of Windows. That sounded good to people who just wanted to use Windows to get their work done. Then Microsoft decided that they would create "feature release" updates to give Windows an evolving set of features. Many people just wanted Microsoft to leave Windows alone and fix its bugs. But once again, Microsoft believed that it knew best. So these twice-a-year feature updates became mandatory (even when they caused some users serious problems).

Windows 11

When Microsoft announced Windows 11, they said they had never implied that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows. Okay, whatever. But now history is beginning to repeat itself and many people are wishing that they could have some control over these often unwanted changes to their system.

What's New