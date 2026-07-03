DaVinci Resolve is an all-in-one multimedia editing application that combines video editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, audio post-production, and photo editing in a single platform. It offers a unified workflow that reduces the need to switch between multiple tools, with support for high-quality, camera-original media throughout the production process. The software is designed to accommodate both new users and professionals, and is widely used across film and video production environments.

Features

High end professionals working on feature films and television shows use DaVinci Resolve more than any other solution! That's because it's known for incredible quality and creative tools that are light years beyond the competition. You get DaVinci's Emmy award winning image technology with 32-bit float processing, patented YRGB color science and a massive wide gamut color space for the latest HDR workflows.

You also get the legendary quality of Fairlight audio processing for the best sound in the industry! With DaVinci Resolve, you get the same tools professional colorists, editors, VFX artists and sound engineers use every day to finish your favorite films and streaming television shows.

Multi User Collaboration

DaVinci Resolve is the only solution that lets you grow and build your own multi user post production studio! The project libraries are built for real time local and remote collaboration. While the Blackmagic Cloud website lets you host and access your projects and media from anywhere in the world. Now you can collaborate with editors, colorists, visual effects artists, and sound engineers all working together at the same time. Best of all, you no longer have to import and export files, translate projects, lose work, or conform and manage changes. DaVinci Resolve is the only application in the world that lets everyone work together in parallel on the same project and at the same time.

All In One Solution for Post Production

DaVinci Resolve is divided into "pages", each of which gives you a dedicated workspace and tools for a specific task. Editing is done on the cut and edit pages, visual effects and motion graphics on the Fusion page, color correction on the color page, audio on the Fairlight page, and media organization and output on the media and deliver pages. All it takes is a single click to switch between tasks.

Photo - Hollywood's most advanced color tools for still photos

The Photo page introduces Hollywood's most advanced color tools to still photography for the first time. Whether you're a professional colorist applying your existing skills to fashion shoots and weddings, or a photographer ready to push the boundaries of dedicated photo apps, DaVinci Resolve unlocks the tools you need. Work with native RAW files from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon and Sony cameras, reframing and cropping at source resolution. Manage and organize media with Albums and apply the full DaVinci color toolset to your images. Tether a camera for live capture and collaborate via Blackmagic Cloud. With all of DaVinci's AI toolset, ResolveFX and FusionFX, the only limit is your imagination.

Edit - The world's fastest and most advanced professional NLE

The edit page is the world's most advanced professional non-linear editor. The familiar track layout, dual monitor design and traditional workflow makes it easy for new users to learn while still being powerful enough for professional editors. It's perfect for larger projects such as feature films, television shows, streaming, commercials, documentaries and more. The edit page features drag and drop editing, context sensitive automatic trimming tools, fully customizable keyboard shortcuts so you can work faster, and a library full of hundreds of titles, transitions, and effects that you can add and animate. You also get complete media management, organization and timeline management tools.

Cut - Designed for editors to turn around work fast

The cut page is perfect for projects with tight deadlines that you have to turn around quickly. The streamlined interface is fast to learn and designed for speed. Features such as source tape, dual timelines, fast review, and smart editing tools help you work faster than ever. The sync bin and source overwrite tools let you quickly edit multicam programs. It's also great for documentaries plus live broadcast editing and replay. Multi Source is the fastest way to see your cameras and edit to the timeline while the cameras are still recording! Everything on the cut page is action based so every click does something. That means you'll spend more time editing and less time hunting for commands.

Color - Hollywood's favorite color corrector

The DaVinci Resolve color page is Hollywood's most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high end feature films and television shows than any other system! It's also approachable with features designed to make it easier for new users to get great results while they continue to learn the advanced tools. For example, primary control sliders will be familiar to anyone who's used image editing software, making it easy to adjust contrast, temperature, mid-tone detail, saturation and more. The color page has an incredible range of primary and secondary color grading features including PowerWindows, qualifiers, tracking, advanced HDR grading tools and more.

Node Editor for Non-Destructive Edits

DaVinci Resolve's powerful node based workflow can now be used on still images. Add nodes in series or parallel to build complex grades, apply different corrections to different parts of an image simultaneously and use shared nodes to apply the same look across an entire album of photos at once.

Cropping and Reframing

The Photo page lets you reframe and crop images at their original source resolution and aspect ratio. Every adjustment preserves the full quality of your original file, so you can refine your composition at any time without ever affecting image quality.

What's New

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 21.0.2? The following features have been added or updated.

Addressed thumbnail preview when bypassing color or Fusion.

Improved display of retime speed curve.

Addressed issue with pasting copied keyframes between clips.

Addressed issue with video inspector zoom minimum values.

Addressed issue with slower IntelliSearch performance.

Addressed bit depth when exporting current frame as TIFF still.

Addressed inconsistent selection of source tape.

Addressed inspector unicode display issue with spell check.

Addressed some Fusion transition defaults for vertical timelines.

Addressed media pool custom sort persistence issue.

General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve 21 introduces the Photo page, bringing Hollywood's most advanced color tools to still photography! A new generation of AI tools let you search media by content, read slate data, perform de-aging, blemish removal and more. The Edit and Cut pages have improved keyframing and greater graphic format support. Color page workflows are optimized with MultiMaster trim passes, layer list node graphs and group versions. Fusion offers over 70 new graphics via the powerful Krokodove toolset. Fairlight's folder function simplifies audio track management and navigation. Plus, increased support for immersive and VR workflows puts you at the forefront of the latest deliverable technologies.

DaVinci Resolve 21 Features

New photo image editing now fully integrated within DaVinci Resolve.

Support for DaVinci color control toolset and grading panels.

Reframe and crop images at original source resolution and aspect ratio.

LightBox view gives an overview of entire album with grades applied.

Albums let you build, manage and tweak photos at source resolution.

Direct image capture via Sony or Canon tethered cameras.

Looks, LUTs, Resolve and Open FX for your images.

Photo page is integrated with Blackmagic Cloud collaborative workflow.

AI IntelliSearch lets you easily search for people or objects.

AI Speech Generator transforms written text to spoken voice.

AI CineFocus allows refocus with realistic bokeh and lens effects.

AI Face Age Transformer lets you age or de-age a face.

AI Face Reshaper for flexible reshape and resize of facial features.

AI Blemish Removal to repair facial and skin blemishes.

AI SlateID to read slate and populate clip metadata.

AI UltraSharpen for high fidelity sharpening of moving images.

AI Motion Deblur enables removal of common motion blur artifacts.

Keyframing provides powerful retime controls with 4 point bezier.

Fusion animation can be creatively driven by Fairlight audio.

Native support for OGraf HTML graphics and Lottie animations.

Spell checking, color fonts and Emoji for Text+ and MultiText.

Smart bin views in Cut page.

MultiMaster trim pass to grade single timeline to many deliverables.

Render Magic Mask in place as an external matte.

Node graphs can now be viewed as a layer list.

Support for Krokodove motion graphics effects.

New Macro Editor with inspector view and publishing to edit effects.

Support for USD SDK 25.11 with Hydra 2.0 API for Storm renderer.

Folder tracks allow a group of tracks to be folded down or expanded.

Apple Immersive workflows now support foveated rendering.

VR180 and VR360 deliver presets for Meta Quest and YouTube.

Fusion adds Panomap immersive rotation and ILPD retargeting.

Resolve FX Picture in Picture effect.

IntelliScript supports Final Draft or plain text screenplay imports.

Metadata panel supports star rating and tagging for clips.

Search Content with AI IntelliSearch

Instantly search for people and content with AI IntelliSearch! Analyze media and use the IntelliSearch tool to find specific objects or key words in dialog. You can even search for individual faces! Results appear as whole clips in the Media Pool for faster clip organization and editing.

Advanced AI Speech Generator

Generate speech from written text using one of Blackmagic's voice models or a sample of your own. The DaVinci AI Neural Engine can create a unique voice from as little as a 10 second clip! Adjust speed, pitch and even inflection, to create multiple performances for voiceovers, narration and more.

Adjust Focus with AI CineFocus

Define the focal point of a shot with AI CineFocus! Click to focus on a particular area of a scene and adjust aperture and focal range to change the depth of field. Advanced controls let you select the aperture shape and add optical effects like bokeh. You can even keyframe parameters to rack focus!

AI Face Age Transformer

Change an actor's age with the AI Face Age Transformer tool. Analyze a face, enter the subject's age and adjust the age offset slider to add or remove age-related features, such as wrinkles and facial fullness. Perfect for maintaining continuity in flashbacks and flash-forward scenes!

AI Face Reshaper

The AI Face Reshaper lets you change facial features' shape and position on a moving subject. After detecting and tracking a face in a clip, use the AI Face Reshaper parameters to adjust the eyes, nose, mouth, eyebrows and overall face shape. Manual controls let you fine-tune the resulting face.

AI Blemish Removal

The AI Blemish Removal tool is perfect for reducing the appearance of superficial skin imperfections such as acne, discoloration, spots and pores while retaining texture of the natural skin. Use the strength slider to adjust the intensity of the tool to better suit the subject in the scene.

Sync with AI Slate ID

AI Slate ID automatically detects the slate clapperboard details! It intelligently extracts metadata from the slate in the frame, even in dark or out-of-focus clips, saving hours in metadata entry. Media is ready for editing, faster than ever before!

Extreme Quality AI Ultra Sharpen

DaVinci's most advanced sharpening tool to date lets you produce significantly clearer, high quality moving images. Use AI UltraSharpen with upscaled videos to make previously unusable footage sharp in higher resolutions. AI UltraSharpen can also be used to improve or fix slight focus errors.

AI Motion Deblur

Remove common motion blur artifacts, such as streaks and softness, from video content. AI Motion Deblur analyzes the source media file and generates a new render with significantly reduced blurring for more dynamic images. This tool is perfect for more impactful slow motion and freeze frame effects.

Hollywood Grading Tools for Still Photography

DaVinci Resolve's powerful post-production workflow now fully integrates photo image editing! The new Photo page lets you import and manage photographs, integrating with the color page for node based grading. Now colorists and photographers can use Hollywood color grading tools on still images!

Support for DaVinci Color Tools

Now you can easily use the legendary DaVinci color page tools for still images! Use primary color correction, curves, qualifiers, power windows and node editor to adjust color in artistic ways across your entire project. Plus, you can use a DaVinci color panel to adjust multiple parameters at once!

Read the complete release notes here.