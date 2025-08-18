What just happened? In a surprising move, Valve has removed the updated GPU monitoring feature from the latest Steam client beta. The company previously stated that its new performance overlay offered more accurate GPU utilization statistics than Windows Task Manager.

In the patch notes for the Steam client beta released on August 14, Valve stated that its new in-game overlay was more accurate than Windows Task Manager, especially when processes launched after the game use the GPU outside of that environment.

However, the update has now been rolled back, and a new version has been released without the GPU monitoring tool. Explaining its decision, Valve said the updated software "needs more testing," suggesting it may have been rushed out before it was ready for prime time. The company also removed portions of the changelog that compared the tool to Windows Task Manager.

In the original changelog for the August 14 release, Valve noted that the updated tool would report similar GPU utilization numbers as before in most games but would be more accurate in situations where it previously under-reported actual usage. The company added that GPU utilization figures would now be higher and align more closely with third-party tools like MSI Afterburner.

Valve also criticized Windows Task Manager for allegedly under-reporting GPU utilization in some scenarios, acknowledging that its previous implementation suffered from the same issue because it "closely matched" the Windows app. The updated software was intended to fix this problem, but the recent rollback suggests some issues still persist.

Most enthusiasts, power users, and gamers don't rely on Windows Task Manager to monitor PC performance. Instead, they typically use third-party tools like MSI Afterburner to diagnose performance issues such as bottlenecking, thermal throttling, and poor game optimization.

Once Valve releases a stable and accurate version of its performance monitor, gamers will be able to check for potential hardware issues without installing additional software. It's unclear when the revised version will arrive, but many hope it's sooner rather than later.