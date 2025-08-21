The big picture: Warnings that the generative AI market may be forming a dangerous bubble have intensified in recent weeks. With big tech and AI investments playing an outsized role in today's stock market, many are starting to question where the returns are.

Sell-offs in numerous tech companies dragged global markets downward this week after a report from MIT's NANDA initiative estimated that almost no AI startups have achieved measurable gains from the technology. The findings add weight to growing warnings that an AI market crash could be looming.

The report, titled The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, analyzed 300 public AI implementations, surveyed 350 employees, and interviewed 150 business leaders. Researchers concluded that only about five percent of companies piloting AI saw rapid revenue growth, while the majority stalled.

Following the report's release, shares of companies such as Nvidia, Palantir, Arm, Oracle, AMD, and AppLovin slipped by single-digit percentages on Tuesday. The news pushed the Nasdaq down 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 by 0.7 percent, Stoxx Europe by 0.6 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 by 1.5 percent, and South Korea's Kospi by 0.6 percent.

Aditya Challapally, lead author of the MIT report, told Fortune that the few successful AI startups typically focus on one specialized area and maintain close collaboration with clients. Some have grown revenue from zero to $20 million in just a year.

The report also found that while most AI investment has gone toward marketing and sales tools, back-end automation delivers the highest returns. These include solutions for streamlining outsourcing and other operational processes.

Additionally, while most companies try to build their own AI tools, those that purchase solutions from specialized providers are far more likely to succeed. The most effective tools adapt to specific parameters, unlike general-purpose systems such as ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that many new AI firms attracting venture capital are setting unrealistic expectations, warning that a resulting bubble could lead to historic losses when it bursts. His comments echo those of economist Torsten Slok, who has argued that the AI boom is more overhyped than the dot-com bubble of the 1990s.

Last year, Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong noted that the S&P 500 was weakening outside of Nvidia and other AI-focused chipmakers. More recently, tech analyst Edward Zitron argued that sales of Nvidia GPUs – responsible for nearly eight percent of US stock market value – remain the primary source of AI-related profits. Any disruption in this feedback loop could have major repercussions for the handful of tech giants that make up more than one-third of the market.