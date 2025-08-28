The big picture: Nintendo's success in dodging supply constraints has turned the Switch 2 into the fastest-selling console in the company's history. New data confirms this in the US, where the Switch 2 was the only console to drive growth in hardware spending in July.

According to Circana and Sensor Tower, the Nintendo Switch 2 sold 2 million units in the US between its June launch and the end of July, outpacing the original Switch's early sales by 75%. Nintendo's new handheld console singlehandedly fueled annual hardware spending growth during one of the best Julys for the video game industry in decades.

Total hardware spending across the industry reached $384 million, up 21% from last July. This marks the strongest July for hardware since 2008, when spending topped $441 million.

Hardware - Nintendo Switch 2 has now surpassed 2 million units sold in the US life-to-date. It is currently 75% ahead of the unit sales pace set by the original Nintendo Switch. – Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM

However, all other consoles declined significantly year-over-year last month. PlayStation 5 sales fell 47%, the original Nintendo Switch dropped 52%, and Xbox Series consoles plunged 69%. Unsurprisingly, the Switch 2 was the best-selling console, with the PS5 in second place for both July 2025 and the year to date.

The trend echoes the Switch 2's worldwide record-breaking launch in June, when it sold 3.5 million units in four days to become the fastest-selling console in Nintendo's history. Global sales have likely surpassed 6 million by the time of this writing. By comparison, the original Switch has sold more than 153 million units since its 2017 debut, though its launch was constrained by supply shortages.

Donkey Kong Bananza was the highest-selling physical game on Nintendo platforms in July and the third-highest-selling title overall, trailing only EA Sports College Football 26 and the 2025 EA Sports MVP Bundle. However, when including digital and bundled sales, Mario Kart World would likely rank near the top, as Nintendo has confirmed it is the most popular Switch 2 game.

Other strong performers in July included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and Grounded 2. Meanwhile, Elden Ring: Nightreign fell sharply, dropping from first place in June to 16th.

Overall spending on games and content rose slightly year-over-year in July, but by single digits. Accessory spending fell 8%, and all categories outside hardware remain slightly down year-to-date compared to 2024. The year's top-selling games so far are Monster Hunter Wilds, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and College Football 26.

