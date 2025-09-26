Bottom line: A deal is taking greater shape, but the arrangement still leaves questions over the valuation, the algorithm's oversight, and the broader geopolitical entanglements. For now, TikTok's 170 million US users are waiting to see whether Washington's latest effort to separate the app from its Chinese roots is enough to ensure its survival in the American market.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a plan for a group of US and global investors to take control of TikTok's American operations, a move intended to satisfy a 2024 law that requires the divestiture of the app from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, in order for it to continue operating in the United States. The decision temporarily delays enforcement of the ban until January 20, allowing time for the new ownership structure to be finalized.

The plan envisions a new US-based TikTok company valued at roughly $14 billion, an appraisal announced by Vice President JD Vance. The valuation is less than half of TikTok's commonly cited market value, which analysts have estimated as high as $40 billion without its proprietary algorithm. ByteDance itself was most recently valued at more than $330 billion, based on a private share buyback disclosed last month.

Under the executive order, ByteDance would reduce its stake to less than 20 percent, in compliance with US law. A coalition led by Oracle, the private equity firm Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX is expected to hold around 45 to 50 percent of the American entity, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Existing ByteDance investors, among them Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic, and KKR, would retain approximately 30 percent. Additional prominent investors, including Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and Rupert Murdoch through Fox Corporation, are expected to join the new ownership group, Trump has said.

The executive order specifies that the app's recommendation algorithm, regarded as its most valuable asset, would be licensed to the new US company and retrained under the supervision of security partners.

However, questions remain over how control over this technology will be defined. Alan Rozenshtein, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, told Reuters the order leaves open whether ByteDance would retain influence over the algorithm itself. Michael Sobolik of the Hudson Institute told the New York Times that the administration's language on "intense monitoring" suggested Beijing could continue to wield indirect control.

Trump, who has 15 million followers on TikTok and credited the platform with boosting his reelection campaign, said Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled acceptance of the arrangement in a recent call. "We had a good talk," Trump told reporters, adding that Xi said he was supportive of the US plan.

On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers have said they want assurances the deal creates a clean break from Beijing. Representatives Brett Guthrie, Gus Bilirakis, and Richard Hudson issued a joint statement warning that any arrangement must ensure "American users are protected from the influence and surveillance of CCP-aligned groups." Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, echoed concerns that granting TikTok only a licensed version of the algorithm could still leave "control or influence" in Chinese hands.

The potential role of MGX, an Emirati investment firm, adds a further layer of geopolitical complexity. MGX's participation is the latest in a series of high-dollar commitments by the United Arab Emirates to US ventures linked to Trump and his allies. Earlier this year, the Trump administration agreed to sell the Emiratis 500,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips for data center development, a reversal from restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. Oracle is also planning a $20 billion data center project in the UAE, while Silver Lake has invested in G42, an Emirati AI company connected to those same projects.

Democrats in Congress have raised questions about whether the Emirati investments and parallel agreements involving high-end chips intersect improperly with the TikTok negotiations. Two Democratic senators have formally requested ethics reviews from inspectors general at the Departments of Commerce and State.

The White House has positioned Trump's executive order as a legal certification that TikTok's new structure will qualify as a divestiture under the 2024 statute. Six of the seven board seats on the US TikTok company would be held by American investors, with one reserved for a ByteDance appointee, a senior administration official told Reuters. Trump has portrayed the outcome as a definitive shift in control. "This is going to be American-operated all the way," he said.