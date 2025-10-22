What just happened? In a classic case of being spoiled for choice, there are so many games being released these days that it's easy to miss something you might love. Steam is hoping to address this with a new feature now available to try: Steam Personal Calendar.

There were a record-breaking 19,000 games released on Steam in 2024, a figure that's likely to increase in 2025. To help you find titles you might otherwise miss, the Steam Personal Calendar page shows recently released and upcoming games filtered to those that Valve thinks you'll be interested in.

The recommendations are based on the games you play the most (relative to other players) and spend most of your playtime in. This means anything you play for an hour or so – and demos – won't be considered a game you like. The recommendation data is re-trained daily to take into account new titles you might have started playing often.

The calendar also includes any games you have on your wishlist, regardless of whether it's a genre you play often – there's even a toggle for the calendar to only show wishlisted games.

There's also an option to filter the games by tag, such as RPG, singleplayer, etc., and to hide owned games. The page filters out choices you've made in your store content preferences, such as Early Access titles, ignored products, ignored tags, and general level of mature content.

The feature shows titles released in the last month, last 7 days, and upcoming releases. You can select how many games appear in the calendar: 10, 25, 50, 100, 250, and 500.

The calendar only shows titles released through Monday to Friday. Valve says this is because there are very few releases on weekends. Those that do launch on a Saturday or Sunday will show up on the calendar the following Monday.

I was quite impressed with some of my recommendations; there were a couple of games I'd never heard of that I now intend to check out. A few did make me think "huh?": I'm not sure what I'd been playing for Valve to recommend My Little Puppy.

The Steam Personal Calendar is a Steam Labs experiment, so you can share your opinion on it here and it might be incorporated into the feature.