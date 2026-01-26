What just happened? TikTok has introduced an extensive update to its terms of service and privacy policy for American users, significantly broadening the app's ability to serve targeted ads and gather location data from people who grant permission. The newly established structure positions TikTok's US operations as semi-independent while maintaining data-sharing channels that allow technical compatibility with TikTok's global systems.

The update came days after ByteDance, TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, spun out a new US TikTok entity as part of a federal agreement designed to ease national security concerns or face a nationwide ban. When users opened the app late last week, many were met with a prompt requiring consent to the new terms before continuing to use TikTok.

The company's revised privacy policy specifies that the American branch will share some user information with TikTok's global operations "consistent with applicable law," which effectively preserves cross-platform integration. The term "interoperable experience" describes TikTok's technical need to synchronize user interactions across devices and networks.

This data exchange supports feed recommendations, account synchronization, and content moderation systems that rely on shared algorithms and distributed databases operated by TikTok's global infrastructure team.

One of the most notable changes concerns location tracking. Earlier versions of TikTok's privacy policy indicated that certain app versions did not collect precise location data. The new policy rewrites that portion to clarify that TikTok may now collect either approximate or precise geolocation, depending on the permissions users grant.

Users who enable location services effectively allow the app to access GPS or Wi-Fi-based location signals; those who turn them off can still access the app but with limited geotag-based features.

Caitriona Fitzgerald of the Electronic Privacy Information Center told The New York Times such data practices reflect a broader industry trend. Many social platforms now integrate near-real-time geodata into advertising systems, allowing ad servers to match users with local promotions or regional content. These mechanisms typically rely on mobile SDKs that transmit GPS coordinates or IP-based estimates to an ad-matching algorithm that sorts users by location clusters before delivering targeted content.

TikTok's new terms expand the scope of how its data is used for advertising. Previous policies confined "tailored advertising" to TikTok itself, but the revised language authorizes the platform to deliver customized ads and "other sponsored content" across both TikTok and third-party websites.

The update effectively integrates TikTok's data streams with broader advertising networks – a model similar to those used by Meta or Google – where TikTok's ad servers may exchange user profile data and behavioral metrics with external systems.

Users retain some control through in-app privacy and advertising settings, which can limit – but not fully block – cross-site targeting. Fitzgerald noted that the practice of data reuse across ad networks remains common but poorly understood by most consumers.

In her view, when someone searches online for medical information or browses a marketplace, "dozens of trackers" may record those actions. Advertisers then correlate that browsing data with social media profiles to deliver follow-up promotions across platforms.

TikTok's refreshed terms also introduce a formal section on generative artificial intelligence – a notable addition absent from prior versions. The section prohibits users from presenting AI-produced images, audio, or video as authentic by removing metadata or watermarks identifying them as synthetic. In effect, the policy establishes a labeling standard for AI-generated content.

While the company did not detail enforcement tools, the mention of metadata and watermarking suggests TikTok plans to employ automatic detection and tagging systems using pattern recognition or embedded data markers within uploaded files.

These techniques can analyze frames, noise patterns, or machine-learning signatures typical of generative models, allowing the platform to flag or demote deceptive duplicates.