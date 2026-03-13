In brief: Did you install and play a malware-infested game downloaded from Steam between 2024 and 2026? If the answer is yes, the FBI wants you to come forward, thereby helping the agency in its investigation into the matter.

According to the FBI's website, the agency's Seattle branch wants to identify potential victims who installed Steam games infected with malware.

Users were primarily targeted between May 2024 and January 2026. The feds have already identified several of the affected titles, including BlockBlasters, Chemia, Dashverse / DashFPS, Lampy, Lunara, PirateFi, and Tokenova.

While not high-profile games, some of these names might be familiar. It was reported early last year that the free-to-play PirateFi contained malware designed to steal account credentials and other info.

PirateFi initially appeared on February 6 and likely affected only a few hundred users before Valve delisted it a few days later. Some users lost their passwords, and some accounts were broken into using stolen cookies. In one case, the malware stole a Microsoft account, blocked Microsoft support from the associated emails, and sent scam links to the targeted users' contacts.

2D platformer BlockBlasters also made headlines last year. Released on July 30, 2025, a cryptodrainer component was added to the game on August 30. It was discovered during a live fundraising stream by video game streamer Raivo Plavnieks, a.k.a. RastalandTV, who was trying to raise funds for life-saving treatment for stage 4 cancer. He lost more than $32,000 after downloading the game. BleepingComputer writes that a total of $150,000 was stolen from 261 Steam accounts.

The FBI writes that it is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates as they may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. It adds that all identities of the victims will be kept confidential.

If you did download and play one of these games on Steam, you can fill out the Seeking Victim Information form. If you know someone else who was a victim, the FBI suggests encouraging them to submit an inquiry to [email protected].

Malware-infested games are exceedingly rare on Steam, but as the FBI plea shows, not unheard of. Last year, a demo for a game called Sniper: Phantom's Resolution was released on the platform and used to distribute malware. It's likely that this incident will also be included in the FBI's investigation.