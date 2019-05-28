Recap: Microsoft’s IntelliMouse was a groundbreaking product line that introduced multiple innovations. Chief among them was the fact that it was the first commercially available computer mouse with an optical sensor. No longer having to regularly remove and clean a mouse’s ball and rollers was a huge step forward and made the cost of admission worth it.

Microsoft in October 2017 released a modern iteration of one of its most iconic accessories. The Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse, inspired by the IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0, featured a familiar design with modern-day improvements. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant is taking it a step further with the Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse.

Launched in China last year, the Pro IntelliMouse is described as a high-performance work and gaming-ready pointer. Powered by the PixArt PAW3389PRO-MS sensor, the Pro IntelliMouse boasts a tracking speed of up to 400” per second and a polling rate of 1,000Hz.

It features five buttons (three of which are customizable) and a hardwired braided cable with dimensions of 5.20” x 2.72” x 1.68”, tipping the scales at 0.31 pounds. Even the iconic "tail light" is making a return, this time customizable to whatever color you want.

The Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is offered in black and white color schemes. It ships later this month for $59.99. That’s a $20 premium over the Classic IntelliMouse but for nostalgic gamers, it may be a worthwhile investment.