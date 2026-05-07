Enjoy a safer browsing experience with Secret Mode, Biometric Web Login and Ad Blocker. Privacy and Security reports how well you're being protected in real-time.

Sync bookmarks across your Samsung Internet and PC browser

Open your bookmarks on any computer using the Samsung Internet extension for PC Chrome.

Video Assistant

Watch online videos your way. With Video assistant, easily view on full screen, pop-up player, or even your linked TV. Adjust volume or brightness with intuitive touch gesture controls.

Customize Menu

Your menu, how you want it. Drag and drop to instantly change the order of the Customize menu.

Quick Access

No more searching for your favorite web addresses. Quick access displays shortcuts to the sites you want to visit every time you launch your browser.

Translator

Stay up to date on what's happening in the world. Easily read articles or webpages in the language of your choice with the touch of a button.

What is Secret mode?

Secret mode lets you browse the internet in private. When activated, your History, Saved pages, and Bookmarks can't be seen outside of Secret mode. You can also protect your Secret mode data with a password for even more security.

To activate Secret mode, open the Internet app, tap the New Tab icon, and then tap Turn on Secret mode.

What is the Internet app's biometric web sign-in?

Biometric web sign-in is an advanced security feature that uses biometric data to sign in to websites. It is available in Internet version 4.0 and above. Devices with fingerprint support can use fingerprint verification to sign in to websites, and some devices with Internet version 5.0 and above support iris verification.

What is Popup Video?

Popup Video is a feature that allows you to view web videos in a resizable and movable popup window. Popup Video lets you keep watching videos while browsing the web or even after exiting Internet's browser.

What's New

Samsung Electronics today announced the beta release of Samsung Internet for PC, expanding its popular mobile browser1 to desktop. Samsung Internet for PC delivers a seamless, connected browsing experience across Samsung devices and marks the first step toward Samsung Internet becoming a gateway to truly ambient AI across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

"As we expand Samsung Internet to PC, we're excited to invite users to shape the future of browsing with us," said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "This beta program unlocks a more connected experience across mobile and PC, while setting the stage for more intelligent browsing experiences to come. Looking ahead, Samsung Internet's capabilities will redefine how users interact with the web, evolving from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level."

Seamless Experience Across Mobile and PC

Designed to bridge mobile and desktop, Samsung Internet for PC allows users to sync their browsing data, such as bookmarks and browsing history. Personal data is also synchronized with Samsung Pass, helping users sign in to websites or autofill profiles securely across devices.2 Additionally, users will now be prompted to resume browsing when switching between mobile devices and PC, enabling a more seamless, cross-device web experience.3

As users move more fluidly between devices, Samsung Internet for PC also adds a new layer of intelligence powered by Galaxy AI, designed to make browsing smarter and more efficient. When logged into their Samsung Account, users can access some key Galaxy AI capabilities like Browsing Assist for instant webpage summarization and translation, helping them find the information they need faster.

Secure Browsing on Galaxy Devices

Samsung Internet for PC is built on Galaxy's trusted foundation of privacy and security, ensuring users can embrace connected and intelligent browsing with confidence. Smart anti-tracking helps block third-party web tracker attempts to collect personal information, while the Privacy Dashboard lets users view and manage their protections in real time. Samsung Internet is designed for the future of browsing – bringing users safe, reliable and intelligent experiences that don't compromise on security or trust.