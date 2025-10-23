Bottom line: Despite Big Tech pouring trillions into AI initiatives and building massive new data centers, the expected returns may never materialize. Analysts warn that the hype far outpaces reality, creating a precarious financial bubble that could have ripple effects across the broader economy.

Lauren Taylor Wolfe is exploring new investment opportunities in a bullish market, but told CNBC she plans to steer clear of anything tied to artificial intelligence. As co-founder of activist investment firm Impactive Capital, Wolfe recently voiced concern over Wall Street's near-total fixation on AI among major technology corporations.

Like many analysts and executives before her, Wolfe said we are "absolutely" living in an AI bubble that will eventually burst. She offered no timeframe or prediction of its magnitude, only warning that many stakeholders stand to lose money, echoing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's prediction earlier this year.

"Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes," Altman said in August. "That's not rational behavior. Someone's gonna get burned … Someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money."

Investment firms, Big Tech, and Wall Street continue betting big on the promise of unparalleled productivity gains from AI. Wolfe said an unprecedented amount of capital is currently earmarked for future AI initiatives, while the "Mag 7" are generating massive cash flow from their products and services – but still showing little return on investment.

The Magnificent Seven refers to the market's most influential tech-driven companies – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla – which together make up a dominant portion of the S&P 500's total value.

"There are trillions of dollars that are being earmarked to be spent relative to hundreds of billions of dollars of free cash flow generated by the Mag 7," she said. "They're going to have to borrow to invest in all this CapEx, and we have yet to see the returns on investment."

Even worse, Big Tech's AI initiatives are unlikely to generate trillions in profits over the next five years. Simply put, the math does not support that kind of exponential return.

Analysts have also warned that when the AI bubble finally bursts, the broader US economy could suffer as a result. That is why Wolfe and Impactive Capital are focusing on alternative investments to shield clients from another dot-com – style collapse. The firm is currently eyeing Advanced Drainage Systems, an "AI-proof" company specializing in stormwater and residential septic solutions.