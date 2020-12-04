December is just getting started, here are the best tech deals you can still find
Cyber Monday craze came and went, we highlighted the very best deals you could get in tech, and most of those were gone shortly after. We've gone back to check on the same deals, see if you can get them for similarly attractive prices this weekend, and scanned all major retailers to see what else is being discounted that wasn't before.
Same criteria applies: we've cut out the fat and the fluff, and what you have below are only the best tech deals we could find. That means less volume, more meaty deals. On the left side, that number is the Product Finder score and link so you can check out reviews and product's pros & cons to help you decide if the item is worth buying. Remember you can also set price watch alerts and get email notifications if prices drop further.
Top Deals
- Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX350, 256GB SSD for $500 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 91 Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD for $170 at Amazon (list price $320)
- Alienware m15 R3 Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, 1TB SSD for $2,000 at Dell (list price $2,800)
- PureVPN is offering its 5-year plan at 92% off, you pay only $0.87 per month or a total of $52 one-time. Pay once, forget about it until 2025.
- Apple Mac mini M1 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $670 (list $700)
- TCL 55" LED 4K UHD Android Smart TV for $280 at Best Buy (list price $400)
- 79 Logitech G432 Gaming Headset for $40 at Amazon (list $80)
- 74 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $130 at Amazon (list price $170)
- 91 Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with promo code "DAILYDEAL" for $200 at Corsair (list price $230)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Case for $45 at Newegg (list price $70)
- 92 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,190 at Amazon (list $1,400)
- 89 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop with Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 2060 Max-Q for $1199 at Best Buy (list price $1450)
- 88 Samsung 970 Evo 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $130 at Amazon (list price $180), 500GB model for $60 (list $100)
- 82 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $160 at Amazon (list price $200)
- LG Ultrawide 34BK95C-W 34" Curved IPS Monitor for $600 at Newegg (list price $900)
- HP Envy 17t Intel Core i5-1135G7 (Tiger Lake) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 17.3" FHD IPS for $850 at HP Store (list price $990)
- HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Mini Desktop with Intel Core i5-9500T, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $549 at Newegg (list $930)
- 78 Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for $22.95 at Amazon (list price $39.95)
- JBL Professional 305P MkII 5-Inch 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor for $99 at Amazon (list price $186)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) Intel 10th Gen Core i7, 1TB PCIe SSD with promo code "THINKSGIVING2" for $1,200 at Lenovo (list price $1,800)
- Samsung T350 24" IPS Monitor for $90 at Best Buy (list $150)
- 77 Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD for $90 at Amazon (list price $130)
- HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-10600K, GeForce RTX 3070, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,520 at HP Store (list $1,700)
- 85 Apple iPad mini (latest model) Wi-Fi, 64GB for $350 at Best Buy (list price $400)
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Pre-Order) for $50 at Amazon (list price $60)
- 97 HP Spectre x360 13 Intel Core i7-1165G7 (Tiger Lake) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD for $999 at HP Store (list price $1,200)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus True Wireless Earbuds for $100 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $298 (list $350)
- Dell P2421 24" IPS Monitor for $200 at Dell (list $320)
- 77 Moto G Power Unlocked Smartphone for $180 at Amazon (list price $250)
- HP EliteBook 840 G7 Laptop for $660 at HP Store (list price $1,651)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $162 at Walmart (list price $229)
- 83 HP Omen 15 AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD for $850 at Best Buy (list price $1,250)
- 77 Sony WF-XB700 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $68 at Amazon (list price $130)
- 83 Logitech G502 Hero SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $35 at Best Buy (list $80)
- Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $220 at Amazon (list price $310)
Still Noteworthy
- 92 Sonos One SL Microphone-Free Smart Speaker for $139 at Amazon (list price $179)
- 79 Razer Blade 15 Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6" FHD 1080p 144Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,493 at Amazon (list price $1,600)
- 74 Canon EOS Rebel T7 with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Lenses for $550 at Best Buy (list price $600)
- 90 Sony a7R II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera for $1,198 at Amazon (list price $1,298)
- 81 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel 10th Gen Core i3, 128GB SSD for $599 at Amazon (list price $959)
- Crucial P5 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $120 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 87 Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD for $199 at Amazon (list $248)
- 87 Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $80 at Amazon (list price $120)
- 89 Jabra Elite Active 75t Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds for $150 at Amazon (list $200)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $30 at Amazon (list price $50)
- Samsung 28" UR55 IPS 4K UHD Monitor for $260 at Best Buy (list price $350)
- 90 Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker for $70 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $180 at Amazon (list $230)
- 82 Google Home Max Smart Speaker w/Assistant for $180 at Best Buy (list price $300)
- 85 Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones for $119.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, 256GB SSD for $420 at HP Store (list price $550)
- 78 Corsair HS60 Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $50 at Best Buy (list price $70)
