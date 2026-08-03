VirtualDJ uses advanced technology and the power of modern computers to revolutionize what DJs can do. Free for home, non-commercial use with a mouse and keyboard, it lets you mix vocals, instruments, drums, and other track elements in real time, opening the door to creative mixing techniques that were previously impossible.

With real-time stem separation on any track, perfect live mashups and seamless transitions are now the new normal:

ModernEQs can achieve a much more accurate separation than traditional frequency-based equalizers, and help achieve perfect transitions like never before.

The new Stem pads will let you create live mash-ups and remixes in real-time easily. Let your creativity fly free.

VirtualDJ delivers more features than any other software. The latest groundbreaking technology is always available in VirtualDJ first! With VirtualDJ you're guaranteed to be ahead of the curve with the latest high-tech and innovative features

Although Virtual DJ is packed with features, it is still easy to learn. You can start with the basics and advance as you learn more. VirtualDJ is well suited for both the amateur starter, or the seasoned professional DJ and comes with all the features you'll ever need. With VirtualDJ you can turn any event into a total success! Whether it's scratch performance and video mixing, or from bedroom broadcast to upscale wedding events.

What are the limitations of the free version of VirtualDJ?

The free version is intended for home, non-commercial use with a computer's mouse and keyboard. Professional features such as support for certain DJ controllers, advanced hardware, and commercial use require a Home or Pro license.

Can VirtualDJ separate vocals and instruments?

Yes, VirtualDJ includes real-time stem separation, allowing you to isolate or remove vocals, drums, bass, and other musical elements while mixing.

Does VirtualDJ support DJ controllers?

Yes, VirtualDJ supports hundreds of DJ controllers and mixers. Some hardware requires a Home or Pro license to unlock full functionality.

Can VirtualDJ mix video and karaoke?

Yes, in addition to audio mixing, VirtualDJ supports video mixing, karaoke playback, visual effects, and synchronized graphics for live performances.

Can I record my DJ mixes with VirtualDJ?

Yes, VirtualDJ can record your live mixes to audio files for playback, sharing, or archiving.

What audio formats does VirtualDJ support?

VirtualDJ supports a wide range of audio formats, including MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and others, depending on the codecs installed on your system.

Can I use VirtualDJ on a phone or tablet?

No, VirtualDJ is designed for Windows and macOS computers and is not available as a native app for Android or iOS smartphones or tablets.

Features

Stand-Alone DJ Mixer

VirtualDJ lets you start mixing as a DJ right away, with just your computer. To practice & learn, or prepare sets & playlists. VirtualDJ works for every type of DJ, with or without hardware.

For Any Type of Setup

Works with the most popular controllers and mixers on the market with plug & play auto detection and setup. With VirtualDJ the choice of hardware is all yours.

Video & Audio Mixing

VirtualDJ supports a multitude of audio-, video- and karaoke formats. Entertain your guests with stunning visuals, video mixing or host karaoke events.

Real-Time Audio Separation

VirtualDJ 2026 revolutionize what DJs can do. With real-time stem separation on any track (vocals, instruments, kicks, hihats, etc) for perfect live mashups and seamless transitions.

Powerful, yet Easy to Use

Offering the most intelligent DJ technology and intuitive features, VirtualDJ is still easy to learn and master for any aspiring DJ. And best of all it's free for non-professional use.

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