Free proxy-based anti-censorship tool for internet privacy and security that allows you to bypass firewalls and protects your identity online. Access websites blocked by the government. UltraSurf also boosts our security on public Wi-Fi networks, hides your IP and encrypts your communications.

Users in countries without internet censorship also use it to protect their internet privacy and security.

Ultrasurf is a product of Ultrareach Internet Corporation. Originally created to help internet users in China find security and freedom online, Ultrasurf has now become one of the world's most popular anti-censorship, pro-privacy software, with millions of people using it to bypass internet censorship and protect their online privacy.

You can also download UltraSurf for Android here.

Privacy

Protect your privacy online with anonymous surfing and browsing. Ultrasurf hides your IP address, clears browsing history, cookies, and more.

Security

Using industry standard, strong end-to-end encryption to protect your data transfer from being seen by third parties

Freedom

Bypass internet censorship to browse the internet freely.

Why Use Ultrasurf?

  • Circumvent internet censorship
  • Encrypt online communications
  • Hide your IP from websites visited
  • No installation required
  • Fast page loads
  • Easy to use

What's New:

  • Add support for SOCKS proxy
  • Add UltraShare feature to allow share UltraSurf connections with other computer or mobile devices.​​
  • Support Google Chrome Browser and Internet Explore.

Previous versions:

