DogWalk is a free, heartwarming winter adventure by Blender Studio where you play as Chocomel the dog, helping a child build a snowman in a papercraft-inspired forest. Made as a showcase of open-source tools Blender and Godot, the game is cross-platform and a hit on Steam with very favorable reviews.

The team at Blender Studio is proud and excited to finally share DogWalk with everyone! A whimsical winter adventure, the Studio's second game project is a bite-sized interactive storytelling playground.

You play as the adorable big dog Chocomel who, together with their kid Pinda, is trying to decorate a snowman with the best things they can find nearby. The goal of this project was to create a pipeline between Blender and Godot, and make the asset and level creation as seamless as possible.

Play a big, adorable dog traversing through winter woods and help out a little kid decorate a snowman with colorful items hidden in the environment.

Explore

You are let loose to roam camping grounds, forest paths, idyllic creeks and a frozen pond in this miniature open world.

Bound together

Guide or drag around your little kid owner that you have in tow. Help each other out, be a menace or be a good boy.

Play your way

Dive straight in and have the game react to your play-style and choices. There are no fail states. Only player driven moments.

A paper craft world

Traverse an environment made of real-life paper crafted models, scanned and recreated to be played with.

Free for everyone

Brought to you by the Blender Studio as the new free and creative commons "Open Project". Made with, and available as free and open-source software.