Install Instructions:

  • Setup Driver for the first time
    • Windows 2000, XP:
      • Step 1. Before installing the Realtek High Definition Audio Driver, Press the [Cancel] button if Windows detect the Multimedia Audio device.
      • Step 2. Run the setup.exe program to start the installation.
      • Step 3. Click on [Next] to continue the procedure. If the screen resolution is lower than 1024*768,press [Yes] to continue the installation. If the Windows popup "Digital Signature Not Found" message, press [Yes] to continue the installation.
      • Step 4. Finally, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the installation.
    • Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8:
      • Step 1. Run the setup.exe program to start the installation.
      • Step 2. Click on [Next] to continue the procedure. If the screen resolution is lower than 1024*768,press [Yes] to continue the installation. If the Windows popup "Windows can't verify the publisher of this driver software" message, press "Install this driver software anyway" to continue the installation.
      • Step 3. Finally, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the installation.

Updating Driver:

  • Windows 2000, XP
    • Step 1. Follow Step 2,3,4 described in [Setup at first time] above to complete the procedure.
  • Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8:
    • Step 1. Run setup.exe, it will remove the original driver in your system.
    • Step 2. Click "Next" to remove the original audio driver in your system.
    • Step 3. Once after the original driver removed , reboot the computer.
    • Step 4. It will install audio driver automatically after computer restarted.

Removing Driver:

  • Windows 2000 , XP
    • Step 1. Go to Start\Settings\Control Panel.
    • Step 2. Select [Add or Remove Programs] icon.
    • Step 3. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [Remove] button.
    • Step 4. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
    • Step 5. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.
  • Windows Vista, Windows 7:
    • Step 1. Go to Start\Settings\Control Panel.
    • Step 2. Select [Programs] icon.
    • Step 3. Select [Programs and Features] icon.
    • Step 4. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [uninstall] button.
    • Step 5. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
    • Step 6. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.
  • Windows 8:
    • Step 1. Go to Apps.
    • Step 2. Select "Control Panel" in "Windows System"
    • Step 3. Select [Programs and Features] icon.
    • Step 4. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [uninstall] button.
    • Step 5. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
    • Step 6. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.

Previous versions:

What's New:

  • Windows 10 now supported.
  • Customizations
  • Add Codec ALC255, ALC235, ALC867
  • Support Windows 8.1

Supported Products:

For Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 WHQL

  • ALC882
  • ALC883
  • ALC885
  • ALC886
  • ALC887
  • ALC888
  • ALC889
  • ALC892
  • ALC899
  • ALC861VD
  • ALC867
  • ALC900
  • ALC660
  • ALC662
  • ALC663
  • ALC665
  • ALC668
  • ALC670
  • ALC671
  • ALC672
  • ALC676
  • ALC680
  • ALC221
  • ALC231
  • ALC233
  • ALC235
  • ALC255
  • ALC260
  • ALC262
  • ALC267
  • ALC268
  • ALC269
  • ALC270
  • ALC272
  • ALC273
  • ALC275
  • ALC276
  • ALC280
  • ALC282
  • ALC283
  • ALC284
  • ALC286
  • ALC290
  • ALC292
  • ALC383

For Windows 2000/XP WHQL:

  • ALC880
  • ALC882
  • ALC883
  • ALC885
  • ALC886
  • ALC887
  • ALC888
  • ALC889
  • ALC892
  • ALC899
  • ALC861VC
  • ALC861VD
  • ALC867
  • ALC900
  • ALC660
  • ALC662
  • ALC663
  • ALC665
  • ALC668
  • ALC670
  • ALC671
  • ALC672
  • ALC676
  • ALC680
  • ALC221
  • ALC231
  • ALC233
  • ALC235
  • ALC255
  • ALC260
  • ALC262
  • ALC267
  • ALC268
  • ALC269
  • ALC270
  • ALC272
  • ALC273
  • ALC275
  • ALC276
  • ALC280
  • ALC282
  • ALC283
  • ALC284
  • ALC286
  • ALC290
  • ALC292
  • ALC383

HDMI Device WHQL Support: ATI HDMI Devices