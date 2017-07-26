Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.82 for Windows Vista/7/8/10
Realtek HD (High Definition) Audio Codec Driver for Windows Vista/7/8/10 32-bit and 64-bit. Keep your PC sounding crisp and clear.
Install Instructions:
- Setup Driver for the first time
- Windows 2000, XP:
- Step 1. Before installing the Realtek High Definition Audio Driver, Press the [Cancel] button if Windows detect the Multimedia Audio device.
- Step 2. Run the setup.exe program to start the installation.
- Step 3. Click on [Next] to continue the procedure. If the screen resolution is lower than 1024*768,press [Yes] to continue the installation. If the Windows popup "Digital Signature Not Found" message, press [Yes] to continue the installation.
- Step 4. Finally, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the installation.
- Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8:
- Step 1. Run the setup.exe program to start the installation.
- Step 2. Click on [Next] to continue the procedure. If the screen resolution is lower than 1024*768,press [Yes] to continue the installation. If the Windows popup "Windows can't verify the publisher of this driver software" message, press "Install this driver software anyway" to continue the installation.
- Step 3. Finally, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the installation.
Updating Driver:
- Windows 2000, XP
- Step 1. Follow Step 2,3,4 described in [Setup at first time] above to complete the procedure.
- Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8:
- Step 1. Run setup.exe, it will remove the original driver in your system.
- Step 2. Click "Next" to remove the original audio driver in your system.
- Step 3. Once after the original driver removed , reboot the computer.
- Step 4. It will install audio driver automatically after computer restarted.
Removing Driver:
- Windows 2000 , XP
- Step 1. Go to Start\Settings\Control Panel.
- Step 2. Select [Add or Remove Programs] icon.
- Step 3. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [Remove] button.
- Step 4. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
- Step 5. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.
- Windows Vista, Windows 7:
- Step 1. Go to Start\Settings\Control Panel.
- Step 2. Select [Programs] icon.
- Step 3. Select [Programs and Features] icon.
- Step 4. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [uninstall] button.
- Step 5. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
- Step 6. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.
- Windows 8:
- Step 1. Go to Apps.
- Step 2. Select "Control Panel" in "Windows System"
- Step 3. Select [Programs and Features] icon.
- Step 4. Select "Realtek High Definition Audio Driver" and press [uninstall] button.
- Step 5. Click on [Yes] to finish the uninstallation.
- Step 6. At the end of the procedure, select to restart the system and press [Finish] to complete the uninstallation.
Previous versions:
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.81
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.80 for Windows Vista/7/8/10 (2016-12-02)
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.79 64-bit
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.7 32-bit
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.78
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.77
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.76
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.75
- Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver 2.74
What's New:
- Windows 10 now supported.
- Customizations
- Add Codec ALC255, ALC235, ALC867
- Support Windows 8.1
Supported Products:
For Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 WHQL
- ALC882
- ALC883
- ALC885
- ALC886
- ALC887
- ALC888
- ALC889
- ALC892
- ALC899
- ALC861VD
- ALC867
- ALC900
- ALC660
- ALC662
- ALC663
- ALC665
- ALC668
- ALC670
- ALC671
- ALC672
- ALC676
- ALC680
- ALC221
- ALC231
- ALC233
- ALC235
- ALC255
- ALC260
- ALC262
- ALC267
- ALC268
- ALC269
- ALC270
- ALC272
- ALC273
- ALC275
- ALC276
- ALC280
- ALC282
- ALC283
- ALC284
- ALC286
- ALC290
- ALC292
- ALC383
For Windows 2000/XP WHQL:
- ALC880
- ALC882
- ALC883
- ALC885
- ALC886
- ALC887
- ALC888
- ALC889
- ALC892
- ALC899
- ALC861VC
- ALC861VD
- ALC867
- ALC900
- ALC660
- ALC662
- ALC663
- ALC665
- ALC668
- ALC670
- ALC671
- ALC672
- ALC676
- ALC680
- ALC221
- ALC231
- ALC233
- ALC235
- ALC255
- ALC260
- ALC262
- ALC267
- ALC268
- ALC269
- ALC270
- ALC272
- ALC273
- ALC275
- ALC276
- ALC280
- ALC282
- ALC283
- ALC284
- ALC286
- ALC290
- ALC292
- ALC383
HDMI Device WHQL Support: ATI HDMI Devices
